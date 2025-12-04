Embark on a Spiritual Journey: Experience Rumi’s Şeb-i Arus in Konya

Türkiye’s Anatolian heartland, home to countless civilisations over the centuries, continues to embody a rich tapestry of religions, traditions, philosophies and cultural heritage. Many of these enduring elements remain so influential that they still shape the travel choices of visitors from around the world.

Among the experiences that resonate most profoundly is the enduring legacy of Mevlâna Celaleddin Rumî, who has influenced the world for centuries with his teachings. Every year, Şeb-i Arus—the night marking the great Sufi scholar’s reunion with the divine—draws tens of thousands of visitors to Konya, the spiritual centre of Anatolia.

The whirling dervish performances, set to mystical music and enveloped in an atmosphere of profound contemplation, make this annual commemoration one of Türkiye’s most compelling cultural traditions.

Experiencing Rumi’s Konya

The Commemoration of Rumi’s Reunion, held annually from December 7 to 17, marks its 752nd edition this year under the theme “Time for Peace.” The event offers visitors and guests a chance to experience the Mevlevi Sema Ceremonies—inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List since 2008 and regarded as expressions of divine love. Throughout the ten-day programme, Konya, the city known for its deep-rooted history, striking Seljuk architecture and distinctive cuisine, transforms into a vibrant cultural centre inspired by Mevlana’s spiritual legacy. Conferences, poetry readings, Sema performances, exhibitions, theatre shows and photography competitions animate the city, drawing visitors from across Türkiye and beyond.

Sufi master, humanist and poet Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi—who famously invited the world with his call, “Come, whoever you are”—is commemorated on the night of his passing, known as Şeb-i Arus. Describing it as his “Wedding Night,” Rumi saw this moment as a joyful reunion with the divine. For centuries, this night has therefore been observed not with sorrow, but with a spirit of celebration and spiritual reflection.

The Enduring Wisdom of Mevlana

Born on September 30, 1207, in Balkh (modern-day Afghanistan), Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi grew up in a scholarly family that later settled in Konya, the Seljuk capital. His life took a transformative turn in 1244 when he met Shams of Tabriz, a friendship that would profoundly shape his spiritual journey—though it was tragically brief due to Shams’ mysterious disappearance.

Rumi’s teachings on love, devotion, and the spiritual path quickly gained fame, transcending borders. His monumental six-volume Masnavi, written in Persian with some 25,700 couplets, remains a cornerstone of spiritual literature. When Rumi passed away in 1273 in Konya at age of 66, he achieved the reunion he had long sought. Today, his enduring legacy of love continues to inspire and draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world to Konya every year.

Konya Bucket-List: See, Touch, Taste

When visiting Konya, a city steeped in history and culture, these experiences are unmissable.

See: The Mevlâna Museum offers a window into the life of Rumi, with handwritten manuscripts and spiritual artifacts. History buffs will also appreciate the Karatay Madrasa (now the Konya Museum of Tile Works), the ancient Çatalhöyük Neolithic Site—one of the world’s earliest settlements and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—and the historic Sille, known for its early Christian-era architecture.

Touch: Nature lovers can explore Lake Tuz, Türkiye’s second-largest lake, where diverse bird species and tranquil waters create a striking natural landscape.

Taste: Konya’s culinary heritage is equally compelling. Sample etli ekmek, a thin, stone-baked flatbread topped with minced meat, onion, tomato, and pepper. Don’t miss tirit, a comforting dish of cooked meat layered over baked bread, served with garlic yogurt, onion, and parsley. ///nCa, 4 December 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)