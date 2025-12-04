Balkan Province Hosts the First-Ever Professional Chess Tournament

On 3 December 2025, the first professional chess tournament in the history of the Balkan Province began at the “Seyrana” Hotel in the resort area of Awaza. The coastal city is hosting the 5th stage of the “Grand Prix 2025” tournament series.

It is worth noting that the Grand Prix series itself, established by the Chess Federation of Turkmenistan, is being held for the first time this year. The format includes five tournaments in each province to determine the 16 participants of the final tournament, which will take place in Ashgabat in the second half of December. The Grand Prix tournaments are held both among men (open category, which also admits women) and separately among women.

Participants earn points at each of the five qualifying (provincial) stages. A player’s three best results count toward the final standings. The total of these three results forms their overall Grand Prix ranking points. Finalists are determined by the total score.

Winners of the final stage in each category will receive the main reward of the series — direct qualification for the 2026 Turkmenistan Higher League, which makes every stage of the competition, as well as advancing to the finals, especially significant for each participant.

The Balkan stage has gathered the strongest masters from all regions of the country. After four stages, the current overall leaders are Amanmukhammet Khommadov from Ashgabat (open category) and Gulmira Seiyilkhanova (FIDE rating 1930) from Turkmenabat (women’s category).

The favorites of the Balkan stage in the open category include:

Karen Grigoryan (FIDE rating 2236), international master and coach at the Ashgabat Specialized Chess and Checkers School

Mergen Kakabaev (2223), FIDE Master and Secretary General of the national Chess Federation

Shakhruhh Turaev (2197), coach of the women’s national team

In the women’s category, the clear favorite is Women’s FIDE Master Leyla Shohradova (2120), a player on the women’s national team.

A total of 95 players are competing in the open category and 43 in the women’s category.

On 3 December 2025, the first two rounds were already played. Twenty-two players in the open category and ten in the women’s category scored 2 points out of 2 possible. The tournament follows a 9-round Swiss system and will conclude on December 7.

The Grand Prix series, with stages held in each province, is intended to become a key element in promoting chess across the country’s regions and in discovering new stars and talents.

///Chess Federation of Turkmenistan