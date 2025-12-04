Afghanistan Strengthens Export Ties with Central Asia Through Local Manufacturing and Trade Expansion

As reported by Omid Radio, Afghanistan has launched the 25th phase of exports from Herat province, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to expand trade with Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

During a ceremony in Herat, Governor Shaikh Maulana Islam Jar emphasized the growing production capabilities of Afghanistan, particularly highlighting the achievements of local youth in manufacturing trailers and other export goods.

According to Omid Radio, the Ahan Buresh company has exported approximately 100 trailers, with 70 percent being locally produced, and six trailers are headed directly to Russia. The company’s exports are valued at around $4 million and provide direct and indirect employment for 265 individuals, demonstrating the economic impact of local manufacturing on job creation in Herat province.

This export development aligns with Afghanistan’s broader push to strengthen regional trade relationships. As reported by TOLOnews, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce noted that in the first five months of 2025, exports totaled $532 million while imports reached $4.455 billion, involving trade with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and other nations TOLOnews.

According to RFE/RL, trade between Afghanistan and the five Central Asian states has grown steadily, reaching nearly $1.7 billion based on Afghan official figures, with Kazakhstan emerging as a major commercial partner after signing a road map in 2024 that aims to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion RFE/RL. Uzbekistan remains particularly active, with bilateral trade reaching $1.1 billion in 2024 and plans to increase it to $2 billion in 2025, while Afghan exports via Turkmenistan’s Torghundi border crossing have more than doubled compared to the previous year RFE/RL.

Afghanistan’s local manufacturing sector has shown significant progress in recent years. As reported by Pravda EN, the country has successfully produced locally-made buses, trucks, and cars for the first time in its history through the Afghanistan National Development Corporation, demonstrating growing domestic production capabilities.

The Herat region has become a key hub for Afghanistan’s export activities and manufacturing. According to Ariana News, local officials in Herat report that up to 2,000 tons of commercial goods, particularly cement and tiles, are imported daily through the Khaf-Herat railway line, with imports exceeding 50,000 tons per month Ariana News, highlighting the province’s role as a crucial trade corridor.

According to Trading Economics, Russia accounts for approximately 9 percent of Afghanistan’s total exports, making it one of the country’s significant export partners alongside Pakistan and India TRADING ECONOMICS.

However, challenges remain for expanding Afghanistan’s export potential. As noted by RFE/RL, Central Asia is landlocked, requiring Afghanistan to rely on long-distance overland corridors to reach markets, while the region’s tariff structures impose high costs on many Afghan exports, particularly agricultural goods RFE/RL.

Despite these obstacles, the launch of the 25th export phase from Herat, as reported by Omid Radio, represents Afghanistan’s continuing efforts to diversify its economy through local manufacturing and regional trade partnerships, creating employment opportunities and showcasing the country’s production capabilities to its Central Asian neighbors. /// nCa, 4 December 2025