New Level of Agro-Industry: High-Tech Livestock Complex “Altyn Halka” Launched in Turkmenistan

On 1 December 2025, with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a new state-of-the-art livestock complex of the “Altyn Halka” enterprise was officially commissioned in Ahal province, the State News Agency TDH reports.

The complex’s infrastructure includes a range of facilities equipped with cutting-edge intelligent technology:

Three barns designed to house 500 head of cattle

Two barns for 200 calves

Laboratories and a dedicated digital systems department

A milking parlor

Feed preparation area and covered feed storage

Veterinary and quarantine units

Auxiliary buildings for storing agricultural machinery, equipment, and specialized vehicles

The digital systems department enables real-time monitoring of all operations across the complex and animal care. Each animal is fitted with a special chip containing data on its breed, health status, daily milk yield, disease prevention measures, and other key information.

The laboratory is equipped with advanced instruments from the United States, Japan, Germany, Poland, and Bulgaria. This equipment allows rapid testing of feed quality and nutritional value, measurement of moisture and acidity levels, precise analysis of fat, protein, density, and lactose content in milk, as well as other critical parameters.

The milking parlor is designed for simultaneous milking of 40 cows. Each milking unit automatically records the yield from every cow with high accuracy and efficiency. If any deviation in an animal’s health is detected, the equipment automatically shuts down.

The veterinary unit can treat up to 12 animals at a time. It is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment from Germany and the United Kingdom that produces highly purified distilled water, enables high-quality artificial insemination, and provides professional hoof care for cattle.

The feed base is fully self-sufficient: the complex spans 375 hectares, of which over 365 hectares are used for growing fodder crops. Currently, 164 hectares are sown with grain crops and 47 hectares with alfalfa. Corn has already been harvested from 74 hectares and stored in silos, with the freed land replanted with grain.

During the ceremony, the President handed over keys to newly acquired machinery and vehicles to the complex director. The fleet includes John Deere tractors, grain and forage harvesters from the United States, specialized vehicles, as well as passenger cars from China and Japan.

The Deputy Prime Minister responsible for agriculture briefed the President on upcoming agro-industrial projects in Ak Bugday district of Ahal province. These include a poultry farm with an annual capacity of 15 million eggs and 1,000 tons of poultry meat, as well as additional livestock complexes designed to house 1,000 head of cattle. ///nCa, 2 December 2025