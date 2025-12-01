TAPI: The idea, the ideology, and the way forward – Part Five

Tariq Saeedi

This is the concluding part of the series. We would look at some more hypothetical scenarios and give an executive summary of this report.

Table 15: Polymer Industry Value Chain Development at Gwadar

Stage Products Investment Employment Revenue Potential Market Stage 1: Primary Polymers Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE) Polypropylene (homo, co-polymer) $5-7 billion 3,000 direct 10,000 indirect $1.5-2.5B annually 70% export 30% domestic Stage 2: Downstream Processing Plastic films & sheets Pipes & fittings Packaging materials Containers $2-3 billion 8,000 direct 25,000 indirect $2-3B annually Regional market 50% export Stage 3: Finished Products Automotive components Consumer goods Construction materials Medical supplies $3-5 billion 15,000 direct 40,000 indirect $4-6B annually Domestic + export Afghanistan, Central Asia Supporting Industries Additives & compounding Molds & dies Machinery maintenance Logistics & warehousing $1-2 billion 5,000 direct 15,000 indirect $1-2B annually Service sector TOTAL VALUE CHAIN Integrated Cluster $11-17 billion 31,000 direct 90,000 indirect $8.5-13.5B annually Economic transformation

Timeline:

Years 1-5: Primary polymer complex construction & commissioning

Years 3-7: Stage 2 downstream processors attracted

Years 5-10: Mature industrial cluster with Stage 3 manufacturers

Years 10+: Regional petrochemical hub competing with Gulf producers

Table 16: Comparative Advantage – Gwadar vs. Regional Polymer Hubs

Location Feedstock Cost Labor Cost Energy Cost Logistics Market Access Overall Competitiveness Gwadar (with TAPI) $10-11/MMBTU Low ($200-400/month) Low (gas-based power) Deep-water port Direct shipping Middle East: 2-3 days Africa: 5-7 days Europe: 12-15 days Highly competitive Persian Gulf (UAE, Saudi) $3-5/MMBTU (local gas) High ($800-1,500/month) Very low (subsidized) Excellent ports Similar access Strong but saturated China (East Coast) $8-12/MMBTU (imported) Medium ($400-800/month) Medium Major ports Domestic focus Competitive locally India (West Coast) $9-13/MMBTU (LNG) Medium ($300-600/month) Medium-High Good ports Domestic priority Regional competition Turkey $10-14/MMBTU (imported) Medium-High ($600-1,000/month) High (imported) European access Europe + Middle East European gateway Iran $2-4/MMBTU (local gas) Low ($200-400/month) Very low Sanctions-limited Constrained by sanctions Underutilized potential

Gwadar’s Competitive Advantages:

Lower labor costs than Gulf states (60-70% cheaper) Strategic location between Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia CPEC infrastructure provides land routes to Central Asia and China Tax incentives (15-year tax holiday in EPZ) Untapped market position – not competing with established hubs Stable gas supply from TAPI at predictable prices

Table 17: Pakistan’s Polymer Import Substitution Opportunity

Polymer Category Current Imports (MT/year) Import Value ($/year) Gwadar Production Potential Import Substitution FX Savings Polyethylene (all grades) 850,000 $900-1,100M 1,200,000 MT 100% substitution $900M-1.1B Polypropylene 450,000 $500-650M 400,000 MT 90% substitution $450-585M PVC 300,000 $350-450M 0 (future phase) 0% initially Future potential PET 200,000 $250-350M 0 (future phase) 0% initially Future potential Other Polymers 250,000 $300-400M Partial 30-40% $90-160M TOTAL ADDRESSABLE 2,050,000 MT $2.3-2.95B 1,600,000 MT 70-75% $1.44-1.85B annually

Sources: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Pakistan Plastics Manufacturers Association

Critical Finding: Pakistan imports $2.3-2.95 billion worth of polymers annually. A single 1.6 million MT/year complex at Gwadar could replace 70-75% of these imports, saving $1.44-1.85 billion in foreign exchange annually.

Table 18: Regional Polymer Demand – Export Market for Gwadar

Market Current Polymer Demand (MT/year) Growth Rate 2030 Projection Gwadar’s Addressable Market Revenue Potential Afghanistan 50,000-80,000 8-10% 150,000-200,000 60-70% $75-140M Central Asia (5 countries) 1,500,000 5-6% 2,000,000-2,200,000 10-15% $200-330M Iran 3,500,000 3-4% 4,200,000 5-8% (limited by sanctions) $210-336M Middle East (re-export) 15,000,000+ 3-4% 18,000,000+ 2-3% $360-540M East Africa 2,000,000 6-7% 2,800,000-3,000,000 15-20% $420-600M Pakistan (domestic) 2,050,000 4-5% 2,500,000-2,700,000 50-60% $1,250-1,620M TOTAL ADDRESSABLE 24,100,000+ Variable 29,650,000-32,100,000 Focus markets $2.5-3.6B potential

Strategic Positioning:

Afghanistan: Natural market via TAPI corridor, growing rapidly

Natural market via TAPI corridor, growing rapidly Central Asia: Landlocked, limited polymer production, natural customers via CPEC routes

Landlocked, limited polymer production, natural customers via CPEC routes East Africa: Gwadar’s proximity (5-7 days vs. 15-20 days from East Asia) creates competitive advantage

Gwadar’s proximity (5-7 days vs. 15-20 days from East Asia) creates competitive advantage Middle East: Re-export of specialized grades, complementing not competing with Gulf producers

Re-export of specialized grades, complementing not competing with Gulf producers Pakistan: Import substitution base load ensures project viability

Table 19: Alternative Gas Monetization Options Beyond Polymers

Option Technology Gas Input Investment Revenue Strategic Value 1. Fertilizer (Urea) Haber-Bosch + ammonia synthesis 250-300 MMCFD $1.5-2B $800M-1.2B/year Food security Agricultural exports 2. Methanol Production Partial oxidation or steam reforming 300-400 MMCFD $2-3B $1.2-1.8B/year Chemical feedstock Fuel blending 3. Ammonia (Blue/Green) Steam reforming + CCS 350-450 MMCFD $3-4B $1.5-2.2B/year Hydrogen economy Export to Europe/Japan 4. GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) Fischer-Tropsch process 500-600 MMCFD $8-12B $2-3B/year Premium diesel/kerosene Import substitution 5. Compressed Gas Export Compression + shipping (CNG) Variable $500M-1B Market-dependent Regional trading Flexibility 6. Power Generation + Export Combined cycle gas turbines 800-1,000 MMCFD $2-3B $1-1.5B/year Regional power grid Afghanistan/Iran supply 7. Industrial Park Supply Direct pipeline distribution 300-500 MMCFD $300-500M $400-600M/year Cluster development Job creation

Recommendation: Diversified approach combining:

Primary: Polymers (500 MMCFD) – highest value addition

Polymers (500 MMCFD) – highest value addition Secondary: Fertilizer expansion (200 MMCFD) – food security

Fertilizer expansion (200 MMCFD) – food security Tertiary: Industrial park supply (300 MMCFD) – economic development

Industrial park supply (300 MMCFD) – economic development Balance: Direct consumption high-value sectors (525 MMCFD)

Total: 1,525 MMCFD utilized with maximized economic returns

Table 20: Environmental and Social Benefits of Value-Added Gas Processing

Benefit Category Quantification Impact CO₂ Reduction vs. Coal 40-50% lower emissions Using gas instead of coal for power/industry Flare Gas Elimination Eliminate 5-10% waste Productive use vs. environmental damage Water Conservation Modern closed-loop systems 80% less water vs. old refineries Employment Generation 120,000 direct + indirect jobs Gwadar transformation + Balochistan development Skill Development Technical training programs 10,000+ Pakistanis trained in petrochemicals Regional Integration Pakistan-Afghanistan-Central Asia Economic corridor strengthens peace Technology Transfer World-class petrochemical expertise Local capacity building Import Substitution $1.5-2B annual FX savings Reduced current account deficit Export Diversification Non-textile manufactured exports Economic resilience Balochistan Development Province’s first major industrial project Regional equity + prosperity

UN Sustainable Development Goals Alignment:

SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy

Affordable and clean energy SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth

Decent work and economic growth SDG 9: Industry, innovation, and infrastructure

Industry, innovation, and infrastructure SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities

Sustainable cities and communities SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production

Responsible consumption and production SDG 17: Partnerships for the goals

Executive Summary: TAP is Fully Justified Without India

Key Conclusions:

1. Afghanistan Can Absorb Significantly More Gas

Current production: 23-25 MMCFD (barely sufficient)

TAPI allocation: 500 MMCFD (20x current production)

Justified demand by 2035: 700-800 MMCFD based on: Power generation expansion (35% → 70% electrification) Fertilizer industry growth (food security priority) Cement boom (13% annual growth, urbanization) Mining industrialization (Chinese partnerships for copper, lithium) Population growth (2.1% annually, reaching 45M+)



2. Pakistan Has Highly Profitable Value-Added Uses

Polymer production at Gwadar: $650M+ annual profit on 500 MMCFD input Converts $10-11/MMBTU gas into $1,125/tonne polymers (67% value addition) Replaces $1.5-2B annual polymer imports Creates 120,000 direct + indirect jobs Establishes Pakistan as regional petrochemical hub

$650M+ annual profit on 500 MMCFD input

3. Economics Favor TAP in Many Scenarios

Lost transit revenue: -$700-800M annually (without India)

-$700-800M annually (without India) Gained opportunities: Additional gas allocation: +200-500 MMCFD Polymer profits: +$650M-1.2B annually (depending on scale) Import substitution: +$1.5-2B foreign exchange savings Infrastructure savings: +$3.4-5.4B (avoided LNG terminals) Employment: +120,000 jobs

Net result: TAP can be economically superior to TAPI when gas is processed for value-addition

4. Regional Partnerships Are Strong and Viable

Turkmenistan: $3.4B invested in Kiyanly petrochemical complex (380,000 MT PE + 80,000 MT PP) Proven technology, seeking market access via Gwadar Natural gas supplier and equity partner (20-25%)

$3.4B invested in Kiyanly petrochemical complex (380,000 MT PE + 80,000 MT PP) Uzbekistan: $5B methanol-to-olefins under construction, $4B Uz-Kor JV operational since 2016 ADB financing secured ($125M loan + $275M guarantee) Proven JV model with Korea, ready for Pakistan partnership Operating expertise and equity (15-20%)

$5B methanol-to-olefins under construction, $4B Uz-Kor JV operational since 2016 Kazakhstan: Diversified economy, BRI participant, strong Chinese relationships Financial partner seeking port access (15-20% equity) Regional market bridge to Central Asia

Diversified economy, BRI participant, strong Chinese relationships

5. Infrastructure and Market Conditions Are Favorable

Gwadar Industrial Estate: 3,000 acres designated, 1,100 plots allotted

3,000 acres designated, 1,100 plots allotted Aramco Refinery: $10B oil refinery + $1B petrochemical complex planned Synergistic with TAPI polymer production Creates integrated energy hub

$10B oil refinery + $1B petrochemical complex planned Global polymer market: $666B (2024) → $993B (2032), growing 4.6% CAGR Asia-Pacific dominates with 50%+ market share Pakistan strategically positioned between Middle East, South Asia, Central Asia

$666B (2024) → $993B (2032), growing 4.6% CAGR Tax incentives: 15-year tax holiday in Gwadar EPZ, 0% equipment import duty

6. Strategic and Geopolitical Advantages of TAP

Simpler governance: 2 countries vs. 4 countries (easier decision-making)

2 countries vs. 4 countries (easier decision-making) Shorter pipeline: 1,600 km vs. 1,814 km (lower CAPEX: $6-7B vs. $10B)

1,600 km vs. 1,814 km (lower CAPEX: $6-7B vs. $10B) Removes India-Pakistan tensions: Major political risk eliminated

Major political risk eliminated Strengthens Pakistan-Afghanistan ties: Shared economic interests promote stability

Shared economic interests promote stability Faster execution: 4-5 years vs. 6-8 years (reduced financing costs)

4-5 years vs. 6-8 years (reduced financing costs) Earlier returns: Gas flows 2030 vs. 2032-2033 under TAPI

7. Risk Mitigation Demonstrates Viability

Afghanistan security risk: Shared by TAPI and TAP equally Mitigation: International guarantees, multi-country insurance, UN/SCO backing Taliban government showing pragmatic approach to infrastructure

Shared by TAPI and TAP equally Financing risk: Lower for TAP due to shorter pipeline, simpler structure Central Asian equity partners reduce debt burden Chinese/ADB/IsDB support available for regional cooperation

Lower for TAP due to shorter pipeline, simpler structure Demand risk: Value-added processing ensures profitability regardless of direct consumption demand Polymers provide export revenues independent of domestic gas demand Afghanistan’s industrial growth provides additional buffer

Value-added processing ensures profitability regardless of direct consumption demand

Final Recommendation

TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) pipeline is fully economically and strategically justified even without India’s participation, and in certain scenarios may actually be preferable to TAPI.

Preferred Scenario Ranking:

TAPI with India (Optimal): Maximum benefits through transit revenue + full allocation + regional cooperation TAP with Polymer Complex at Gwadar (Excellent): Higher economic returns through value-addition, stronger Pakistan-Afghanistan partnership, simplified governance TAPI with Delayed India (Acceptable): Build for India but proceed without waiting indefinitely TAP with Afghanistan Enhanced Allocation (Good): Afghanistan takes 700-800 MMCFD, Pakistan takes 1,525-1,625 MMCFD, both countries prosper

Sources

Afghanistan Data:

World Bank Afghanistan Development Update (December 2024, April 2025)

National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) Afghanistan

Bayat Power Company operational reports

Mining Watch Afghanistan

SIGAR (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction)

Polymer Industry:

P&S Intelligence Global Polymer Market Report 2024

Fortune Business Insights – Polyethylene Market 2024-2033

Straits Research – Polypropylene Market Analysis 2024-2034

Data Bridge Market Research – Asia-Pacific Polymer Analysis

Pakistan Plastics Manufacturers Association

Central Asia Petrochemicals:

Turkmenistan State News Agency (Kiyanly Complex data)

Asian Development Bank – Uzbekistan project reports

Uz-Kor Gas Chemical Company annual reports

SINOPEC international project databases

Pakistan Infrastructure:

Gwadar Development Authority master plans

Saudi Aramco-Pakistan refinery agreements

CPEC official project lists

Pakistan Board of Investment incentive schedules

Report Prepared: November 2025 Data Current As Of: November 2025

In the end, we would like to underline that TAPI is genuinely an ideology. With the new paradigm we have created here, the benefits for the entire region and beyond would be plentiful.

For this to happen, Pakistan would need to recognize that TAPI gas pipeline is its best option for all of the mid- to long-term situations. There is the need to acknowledge that TAPI is synonymous to energy security for Pakistan.

There is the need to understand for all the external players that stability in Afghanistan is beneficial for all, and instability for none.

In the spirit of open-door policy, it is advisable to let new partners such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to join the TAPI corridor structures. /// nCa, 1 December 2025 (CONCLUDED.)