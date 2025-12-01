TAPI: The idea, the ideology, and the way forward – Part Five

News Central Asia (nCa)

By

Tariq Saeedi

This is the concluding part of the series. We would look at some more hypothetical scenarios and give an executive summary of this report.

Table 15: Polymer Industry Value Chain Development at Gwadar

StageProductsInvestmentEmploymentRevenue PotentialMarket
Stage 1: Primary PolymersPolyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE) Polypropylene (homo, co-polymer)$5-7 billion3,000 direct 10,000 indirect$1.5-2.5B annually70% export 30% domestic
Stage 2: Downstream ProcessingPlastic films & sheets Pipes & fittings Packaging materials Containers$2-3 billion8,000 direct 25,000 indirect$2-3B annuallyRegional market 50% export
Stage 3: Finished ProductsAutomotive components Consumer goods Construction materials Medical supplies$3-5 billion15,000 direct 40,000 indirect$4-6B annuallyDomestic + export Afghanistan, Central Asia
Supporting IndustriesAdditives & compounding Molds & dies Machinery maintenance Logistics & warehousing$1-2 billion5,000 direct 15,000 indirect$1-2B annuallyService sector
TOTAL VALUE CHAINIntegrated Cluster$11-17 billion31,000 direct 90,000 indirect$8.5-13.5B annuallyEconomic transformation

Timeline:

  • Years 1-5: Primary polymer complex construction & commissioning
  • Years 3-7: Stage 2 downstream processors attracted
  • Years 5-10: Mature industrial cluster with Stage 3 manufacturers
  • Years 10+: Regional petrochemical hub competing with Gulf producers

Table 16: Comparative Advantage – Gwadar vs. Regional Polymer Hubs

LocationFeedstock CostLabor CostEnergy CostLogisticsMarket AccessOverall Competitiveness
Gwadar (with TAPI)$10-11/MMBTULow ($200-400/month)Low (gas-based power)Deep-water port Direct shippingMiddle East: 2-3 days Africa: 5-7 days Europe: 12-15 daysHighly competitive
Persian Gulf (UAE, Saudi)$3-5/MMBTU (local gas)High ($800-1,500/month)Very low (subsidized)Excellent portsSimilar accessStrong but saturated
China (East Coast)$8-12/MMBTU (imported)Medium ($400-800/month)MediumMajor portsDomestic focusCompetitive locally
India (West Coast)$9-13/MMBTU (LNG)Medium ($300-600/month)Medium-HighGood portsDomestic priorityRegional competition
Turkey$10-14/MMBTU (imported)Medium-High ($600-1,000/month)High (imported)European accessEurope + Middle EastEuropean gateway
Iran$2-4/MMBTU (local gas)Low ($200-400/month)Very lowSanctions-limitedConstrained by sanctionsUnderutilized potential

Gwadar’s Competitive Advantages:

  1. Lower labor costs than Gulf states (60-70% cheaper)
  2. Strategic location between Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia
  3. CPEC infrastructure provides land routes to Central Asia and China
  4. Tax incentives (15-year tax holiday in EPZ)
  5. Untapped market position – not competing with established hubs
  6. Stable gas supply from TAPI at predictable prices

Table 17: Pakistan’s Polymer Import Substitution Opportunity

Polymer CategoryCurrent Imports (MT/year)Import Value ($/year)Gwadar Production PotentialImport SubstitutionFX Savings
Polyethylene (all grades)850,000$900-1,100M1,200,000 MT100% substitution$900M-1.1B
Polypropylene450,000$500-650M400,000 MT90% substitution$450-585M
PVC300,000$350-450M0 (future phase)0% initiallyFuture potential
PET200,000$250-350M0 (future phase)0% initiallyFuture potential
Other Polymers250,000$300-400MPartial30-40%$90-160M
TOTAL ADDRESSABLE2,050,000 MT$2.3-2.95B1,600,000 MT70-75%$1.44-1.85B annually

Sources: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Pakistan Plastics Manufacturers Association

Critical Finding: Pakistan imports $2.3-2.95 billion worth of polymers annually. A single 1.6 million MT/year complex at Gwadar could replace 70-75% of these imports, saving $1.44-1.85 billion in foreign exchange annually.

Table 18: Regional Polymer Demand – Export Market for Gwadar

MarketCurrent Polymer Demand (MT/year)Growth Rate2030 ProjectionGwadar’s Addressable MarketRevenue Potential
Afghanistan50,000-80,0008-10%150,000-200,00060-70%$75-140M
Central Asia (5 countries)1,500,0005-6%2,000,000-2,200,00010-15%$200-330M
Iran3,500,0003-4%4,200,0005-8% (limited by sanctions)$210-336M
Middle East (re-export)15,000,000+3-4%18,000,000+2-3%$360-540M
East Africa2,000,0006-7%2,800,000-3,000,00015-20%$420-600M
Pakistan (domestic)2,050,0004-5%2,500,000-2,700,00050-60%$1,250-1,620M
TOTAL ADDRESSABLE24,100,000+Variable29,650,000-32,100,000Focus markets$2.5-3.6B potential

Strategic Positioning:

  • Afghanistan: Natural market via TAPI corridor, growing rapidly
  • Central Asia: Landlocked, limited polymer production, natural customers via CPEC routes
  • East Africa: Gwadar’s proximity (5-7 days vs. 15-20 days from East Asia) creates competitive advantage
  • Middle East: Re-export of specialized grades, complementing not competing with Gulf producers
  • Pakistan: Import substitution base load ensures project viability

Table 19: Alternative Gas Monetization Options Beyond Polymers

OptionTechnologyGas InputInvestmentRevenueStrategic Value
1. Fertilizer (Urea)Haber-Bosch + ammonia synthesis250-300 MMCFD$1.5-2B$800M-1.2B/yearFood security Agricultural exports
2. Methanol ProductionPartial oxidation or steam reforming300-400 MMCFD$2-3B$1.2-1.8B/yearChemical feedstock Fuel blending
3. Ammonia (Blue/Green)Steam reforming + CCS350-450 MMCFD$3-4B$1.5-2.2B/yearHydrogen economy Export to Europe/Japan
4. GTL (Gas-to-Liquids)Fischer-Tropsch process500-600 MMCFD$8-12B$2-3B/yearPremium diesel/kerosene Import substitution
5. Compressed Gas ExportCompression + shipping (CNG)Variable$500M-1BMarket-dependentRegional trading Flexibility
6. Power Generation + ExportCombined cycle gas turbines800-1,000 MMCFD$2-3B$1-1.5B/yearRegional power grid Afghanistan/Iran supply
7. Industrial Park SupplyDirect pipeline distribution300-500 MMCFD$300-500M$400-600M/yearCluster development Job creation

Recommendation: Diversified approach combining:

  • Primary: Polymers (500 MMCFD) – highest value addition
  • Secondary: Fertilizer expansion (200 MMCFD) – food security
  • Tertiary: Industrial park supply (300 MMCFD) – economic development
  • Balance: Direct consumption high-value sectors (525 MMCFD)

Total: 1,525 MMCFD utilized with maximized economic returns

Table 20: Environmental and Social Benefits of Value-Added Gas Processing

Benefit CategoryQuantificationImpact
CO₂ Reduction vs. Coal40-50% lower emissionsUsing gas instead of coal for power/industry
Flare Gas EliminationEliminate 5-10% wasteProductive use vs. environmental damage
Water ConservationModern closed-loop systems80% less water vs. old refineries
Employment Generation120,000 direct + indirect jobsGwadar transformation + Balochistan development
Skill DevelopmentTechnical training programs10,000+ Pakistanis trained in petrochemicals
Regional IntegrationPakistan-Afghanistan-Central AsiaEconomic corridor strengthens peace
Technology TransferWorld-class petrochemical expertiseLocal capacity building
Import Substitution$1.5-2B annual FX savingsReduced current account deficit
Export DiversificationNon-textile manufactured exportsEconomic resilience
Balochistan DevelopmentProvince’s first major industrial projectRegional equity + prosperity

UN Sustainable Development Goals Alignment:

  • SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy
  • SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth
  • SDG 9: Industry, innovation, and infrastructure
  • SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities
  • SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production
  • SDG 17: Partnerships for the goals

Executive Summary: TAP is Fully Justified Without India

Key Conclusions:

1. Afghanistan Can Absorb Significantly More Gas

  • Current production: 23-25 MMCFD (barely sufficient)
  • TAPI allocation: 500 MMCFD (20x current production)
  • Justified demand by 2035: 700-800 MMCFD based on:
    • Power generation expansion (35% → 70% electrification)
    • Fertilizer industry growth (food security priority)
    • Cement boom (13% annual growth, urbanization)
    • Mining industrialization (Chinese partnerships for copper, lithium)
    • Population growth (2.1% annually, reaching 45M+)

2. Pakistan Has Highly Profitable Value-Added Uses

  • Polymer production at Gwadar: $650M+ annual profit on 500 MMCFD input
    • Converts $10-11/MMBTU gas into $1,125/tonne polymers (67% value addition)
    • Replaces $1.5-2B annual polymer imports
    • Creates 120,000 direct + indirect jobs
    • Establishes Pakistan as regional petrochemical hub

3. Economics Favor TAP in Many Scenarios

  • Lost transit revenue: -$700-800M annually (without India)
  • Gained opportunities:
    • Additional gas allocation: +200-500 MMCFD
    • Polymer profits: +$650M-1.2B annually (depending on scale)
    • Import substitution: +$1.5-2B foreign exchange savings
    • Infrastructure savings: +$3.4-5.4B (avoided LNG terminals)
    • Employment: +120,000 jobs
  • Net result: TAP can be economically superior to TAPI when gas is processed for value-addition

4. Regional Partnerships Are Strong and Viable

  • Turkmenistan: $3.4B invested in Kiyanly petrochemical complex (380,000 MT PE + 80,000 MT PP)
    • Proven technology, seeking market access via Gwadar
    • Natural gas supplier and equity partner (20-25%)
  • Uzbekistan: $5B methanol-to-olefins under construction, $4B Uz-Kor JV operational since 2016
    • ADB financing secured ($125M loan + $275M guarantee)
    • Proven JV model with Korea, ready for Pakistan partnership
    • Operating expertise and equity (15-20%)
  • Kazakhstan: Diversified economy, BRI participant, strong Chinese relationships
    • Financial partner seeking port access (15-20% equity)
    • Regional market bridge to Central Asia

5. Infrastructure and Market Conditions Are Favorable

  • Gwadar Industrial Estate: 3,000 acres designated, 1,100 plots allotted
  • Aramco Refinery: $10B oil refinery + $1B petrochemical complex planned
    • Synergistic with TAPI polymer production
    • Creates integrated energy hub
  • Global polymer market: $666B (2024) → $993B (2032), growing 4.6% CAGR
    • Asia-Pacific dominates with 50%+ market share
    • Pakistan strategically positioned between Middle East, South Asia, Central Asia
  • Tax incentives: 15-year tax holiday in Gwadar EPZ, 0% equipment import duty

6. Strategic and Geopolitical Advantages of TAP

  • Simpler governance: 2 countries vs. 4 countries (easier decision-making)
  • Shorter pipeline: 1,600 km vs. 1,814 km (lower CAPEX: $6-7B vs. $10B)
  • Removes India-Pakistan tensions: Major political risk eliminated
  • Strengthens Pakistan-Afghanistan ties: Shared economic interests promote stability
  • Faster execution: 4-5 years vs. 6-8 years (reduced financing costs)
  • Earlier returns: Gas flows 2030 vs. 2032-2033 under TAPI

7. Risk Mitigation Demonstrates Viability

  • Afghanistan security risk: Shared by TAPI and TAP equally
    • Mitigation: International guarantees, multi-country insurance, UN/SCO backing
    • Taliban government showing pragmatic approach to infrastructure
  • Financing risk: Lower for TAP due to shorter pipeline, simpler structure
    • Central Asian equity partners reduce debt burden
    • Chinese/ADB/IsDB support available for regional cooperation
  • Demand risk: Value-added processing ensures profitability regardless of direct consumption demand
    • Polymers provide export revenues independent of domestic gas demand
    • Afghanistan’s industrial growth provides additional buffer

Final Recommendation

TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) pipeline is fully economically and strategically justified even without India’s participation, and in certain scenarios may actually be preferable to TAPI.

Preferred Scenario Ranking:

  1. TAPI with India (Optimal): Maximum benefits through transit revenue + full allocation + regional cooperation
  2. TAP with Polymer Complex at Gwadar (Excellent): Higher economic returns through value-addition, stronger Pakistan-Afghanistan partnership, simplified governance
  3. TAPI with Delayed India (Acceptable): Build for India but proceed without waiting indefinitely
  4. TAP with Afghanistan Enhanced Allocation (Good): Afghanistan takes 700-800 MMCFD, Pakistan takes 1,525-1,625 MMCFD, both countries prosper

Sources

Afghanistan Data:

  • World Bank Afghanistan Development Update (December 2024, April 2025)
  • National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) Afghanistan
  • Bayat Power Company operational reports
  • Mining Watch Afghanistan
  • SIGAR (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction)

Polymer Industry:

  • P&S Intelligence Global Polymer Market Report 2024
  • Fortune Business Insights – Polyethylene Market 2024-2033
  • Straits Research – Polypropylene Market Analysis 2024-2034
  • Data Bridge Market Research – Asia-Pacific Polymer Analysis
  • Pakistan Plastics Manufacturers Association

Central Asia Petrochemicals:

  • Turkmenistan State News Agency (Kiyanly Complex data)
  • Asian Development Bank – Uzbekistan project reports
  • Uz-Kor Gas Chemical Company annual reports
  • SINOPEC international project databases

Pakistan Infrastructure:

  • Gwadar Development Authority master plans
  • Saudi Aramco-Pakistan refinery agreements
  • CPEC official project lists
  • Pakistan Board of Investment incentive schedules

Report Prepared: November 2025 Data Current As Of: November 2025

* * *

In the end, we would like to underline that TAPI is genuinely an ideology. With the new paradigm we have created here, the benefits for the entire region and beyond would be plentiful.

For this to happen, Pakistan would need to recognize that TAPI gas pipeline is its best option for all of the mid- to long-term situations. There is the need to acknowledge that TAPI is synonymous to energy security for Pakistan.

There is the need to understand for all the external players that stability in Afghanistan is beneficial for all, and instability for none.

In the spirit of open-door policy, it is advisable to let new partners such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to join the TAPI corridor structures. /// nCa, 1 December 2025 (CONCLUDED.)

