Türkiye’s Black Sea Coast Chosen in National Geographic’s BEST OF THE WORLD 2026

The Black Sea coast, a verdant and culturally abundant route in northern Türkiye, has been recognised in National Geographic’s BEST OF THE WORLD for 2026. The list underscores the region’s coastal areas as premier alternatives for individuals seeking adventure and genuine Turkish culture, away from the crowds.

Curated annually by National Geographic editors and travel experts, BEST OF THE WORLD highlights 25 of the most inspiring destinations for the upcoming year. The recognition of Türkiye’s Black Sea coast underscores the country’s appeal beyond its sea, sand, and sun holidays—celebrating its mountains, valleys, heritage, and vibrant local life.

Türkiye’s Off-the-Beaten-Path Treasure

Türkiye’s Black Sea Region, as its name suggests, stretches along the Black Sea to the country’s northern coast. Nestled between the Black Sea and verdant North Anatolian Mountains, its lush landscapes, misty hills, and traditional villages reflect the region’s natural beauty and tranquil character. A rising star on global travel lists, Türkiye’s Black Sea Region was named among CNN Travel’s Best Places to Visit in 2024. Then, Ordu and Giresun, the two provinces of the region, featured on Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2025” list.

Following this growing recognition, National Geographic has also included Türkiye’s Black Sea coast among the regions travellers should put on their radars in 2026. This stunning coast offers experiences for every kind of traveller — from sandy beaches and architectural gems to lush forests and distinctive regional cuisine. While the magazine notes that this northern corner of Türkiye still flies under the radar, it suggests that its rich and diverse offerings are set to make it one of the country’s following sought-after destinations.

Adventures Like No Other in the Great Outdoors

Once a vibrant hub of trade on the Silk Road, Türkiye’s Black Sea now invites travellers to experience natural wonders through outdoor adventures. National parks in the Northern Anatolian Mountains, part of the Alpine-Himalayan geological belt, offer immersive treks through lush green landscapes and serene nights under the stars at campgrounds. Other adventures include exploring million-year-old stalactite and stalagmite formations in Gümüşhane’s Karaca cave, embarking on rafting adventures on Fırtına Creek, and trying adrenaline-boosting ziplining on the Ayder plateau in Rize.

Additionally, National Geographic says that the Black Sea is one of the few places on the planet where travellers can surf waves and ski powder in the same day. Beachgoers can find refreshing splash opportunities on the coast’s various sandy strands, while the region’s towering points, such as Ordu’s Çambaşı and Rize’s Ovit, provide enjoyable skiing and snowboarding options.

In addition to unparalleled outdoor adventures, mediaeval castles like Rize’s Zil Castle, architectural marvels such as Trabzon’s Sümela Monastery and Hagia Sophia, and traditional settlements, from UNESCO-listed Safranbolu in Karabük to Orta Mahalle in Trabzon, await discovery here.

Regional Cuisine at Its Best

The Black Sea coast is also about culinary journeys where every bite tells a story of the local culture and traditions. Due to its coastal location, fresh-off-the-boat seafood and seafood-based recipes such as hamsili pilav (rice with anchovies) are the region’s most popular gastronomical delights.

Regional dishes, such as kuymak (a breakfast favourite made with corn flour and cheese), delicious Akçaabat meatballs, Samsun pide varieties, karalahana dolması (collard leaves stuffed with rice and meat), and Hamsiköy sütlaç (rice pudding), also make visitors feel they are experiencing one of the incredible food escapes of their lives.

The Black Sea region is also renowned for its microclimates that allow the cultivation of special agricultural products. For instance, one can taste the world’s finest hazelnuts in Ordu and Giresun. The verdant slopes of tea plantations in Rize, Trabzon and Artvin also offer one of Türkiye’s most picturesque panoramas. Thus, tea harvesting tours in Rize’s Çeçeva Village are especially unparalleled experiences on this coast. /// nCa, 13 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)