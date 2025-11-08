OGT 2025: Turkmenistan’s Premier Energy Forum Honors Partnership and Innovation

Ashgabat, 24 October 2025.

The landmark 30th Anniversary Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025 concluded with record participation, bringing together more than 1,400 delegates from 70 countries, alongside over 100 exhibiting companies and 80 speakers. The event reaffirmed Ashgabat’s standing as a regional hub for dialogue, technology, and investment, connecting policymakers, investors, and energy leaders from across Eurasia.

Over three days, the forum addressed the most pressing topics of today’s energy landscape — from energy transition and methane-emission reduction to offshore development and investment cooperation. The OGT EXPO showcased the latest engineering and technological solutions from international and national companies, reflecting the growing role of Turkmenistan as a gateway to the Caspian and Central Asian energy markets.

Award Ceremony Highlights

At the OGT 2025 Awards Ceremony, the Organizing Committee recognized excellence in innovation, design, and long-term cooperation:

Best Booth (International): ADNOC — for its interactive and visually dynamic stand emphasizing innovation and global partnership.

Best Booth (Turkmen Company): SGM — for an impressive national display showcasing domestic capabilities and industry leadership.

Best Innovation in Technology: PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd — for pioneering digital and low-emission solutions in hydrocarbon development.

Special Award for Strategic Partnership (25 Years): Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd — for a quarter-century of successful cooperation in offshore projects and investment in Turkmenistan's energy sector.

Special Award for Reliable Partnership: CNPC — for long-standing and fruitful cooperation in the implementation of large-scale oil and gas projects in Turkmenistan.

Special Award for Reliable Service Provider: Auguste — for providing high-quality services and maintaining long-term cooperation in Turkmenistan's energy industry.

Special Award for Strategic Partnership (30 Years): PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd — marking three decades of partnership, technology transfer, and human-capital development in the Caspian region.

These recognitions underline the importance of partnership and collaboration as the foundation of Turkmenistan’s energy success and the enduring relevance of OGT as a trusted regional platform.

A Platform for Cooperation

OGT 2025 once again proved its vital role in facilitating B2B and B2G dialogue, attracting senior delegations from national oil companies, international investors, and global service providers. International media outlets including Energy Intelligence, Euronews, Interfax, Trend News Agency and NewsBase highlighted the event’s strong focus on partnership, sustainability, and Turkmenistan’s expanding role in regional energy integration.

OGT 2025 – Energy. Innovation. Growth.

Organized by the Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF) in cooperation with the oil and gas sector ministries and state concerns of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 8 November 2025 (the material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)