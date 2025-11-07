On November 11-13 Tashkent will host the 21st International Exhibition “Transport and Logistics – TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025”

The 21st International Exhibition of “Transport and Logistics – TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025” will take place on 11-13 November, 2025 at the “Uzexpocentre” National Exhibition Complex in Tashkent, bringing together many leading specialists and experts from across the transport and logistics sectors.

“TransLogistica Uzbekistan” is a highly reputable business event and the country’s specialised platform where suppliers, manufacturers, and customers of transport and logistics services can meet directly, establish cooperation, and find solutions for business development.

The exhibition will showcase:

• the latest developments and innovations all modes of transport – rail, road, air, and sea;

• advanced logistics services and digital solutions designed to optimise shipping, storage, and distribution processes;

• major government infrastructure projects and emerging routes within international transport corridors;

• expertise and best practices of leading companies in railway and seaport construction, logistics hub development, and rolling stock manufacturing.

More than 60 companies from 13 countries have already confirmed their participation in “TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025”: Belarus, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, China, South Korea, Latvia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Russia, the United States, Turkiye, Uzbekistan.

As part of the exhibition, the following key events will take place on 11-12 November:

• “Uzbekistan Airports, Aviation and Logistics International Forum (November 11)

• 45th Meeting of the Coordinating Transport Meeting of the CIS member states (CIS CTM) (November 12)

Both Forums are organised by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Their agendas are closely aligned with the themes of the exhibition, reinforcing its relevance and practical value for the sector.

For visitors, “TransLogistica Uzbekistan 2025” will not only showcase the latest technologies, equipment, and infrastructure solutions, but will also serve as a dynamic networking platform, fostering new partnerships, collaborations, and the exchange of professional expertise.

To register, follow the link to obtain your visitor badge online: https://trans.uz/ru/visit-the-exhibition ///Dunyo IA