This one is for unstoppable Narine

Tariq Saeedi

In a world often bogged down by bureaucracy and big-picture debates, it’s the people on the ground who really make a difference—the ones who roll up their sleeves and turn ideas into action that touch lives.

And if there’s anyone who embodies that spirit, it’s Dr. Narine Sahakyan, the UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. I’ve known Narine since her first stint here more than a decade ago, when she was the deputy head of UNDP, and even back then, she was a force of nature—charming, sharp, and utterly devoted to making things better for people.

Now, watching her lead with even more energy and vision, I can’t help but tip my hat (assuming I ever wear a hat). — This one’s for you, Narine.

Take just one example from the dozens of initiatives she’s spearheaded during her tenure: those marathons organized by UNDP across all five provinces of Turkmenistan to celebrate the UN’s 80th anniversary. It wasn’t just about getting folks to lace up their sneakers and run; it was a clever way to rally communities around something bigger—the conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high-value ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility and rolled out in partnership with Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, these events drew in the younger generation, showing them how they can be part of the solution to environmental challenges that have plagued the region for years.

Hundreds turned out, pounding the pavement for the SDGs, proving that sustainable development is indeed a marathon, not a sprint. And Narine was right there, championing it all with her trademark enthusiasm.

Then there’s her hands-on visits to the women benefiting from the UNDP’s Aral Sea project—like the members of the Beekeepers’ Initiative Group. These are everyday heroes developing climate-resilient livelihoods, turning barren challenges into sweet opportunities through beekeeping and other innovative approaches.

Seeing Narine connect with them, listening to their stories and amplifying their successes, it’s clear how her clarity of vision bridges global goals with local realities. She’s not just overseeing projects; she’s fueling hope and resilience in communities that need it most.

What strikes me most is how Narine’s even more vibrant now than during her earlier days here. Back then, her contributions were remarkable—building partnerships, advancing human development, and navigating complex landscapes with grace.

But today? She’s unstoppable, infusing every effort with fresh energy and devotion. It’s inspiring, really, especially when we see that her work is benefiting people in all corners of Turkmenistan.

Of course, Narine’s story is part of a bigger picture about the UN itself. While the Security Council desperately needs restructuring and the General Assembly sometimes feels like a high-stakes debating club, the real magic happens through agencies like UNDP, UNICEF, UNHCR, UNFPA, and so many others.

These folks are out there every day, bringing genuine hope and contributing to the uplifting of people worldwide—from disaster relief to education, health, and environmental protection.

And let’s not forget, a huge chunk of their success comes from the local teams who serve as the institutional memory, the ones who know the lay of the land better than anyone.

Take Jahan Saparmammedova, for instance—she’s been with UNDP Turkmenistan for nearly as long as I’ve been here as a foreign journalist, which is pushing 27 years. Her untiring work in communications and beyond keeps things humming, ensuring that initiatives don’t just start strong but endure.

We owe a massive applause to these local staff members across the UN and other international organizations—their energy, experience, and sheer devotion are what make the impossible happen on the ground.

It’s worth pausing to celebrate the UN’s longevity too. Here we are, marking 80 years of this truly international body, while its predecessor, the League of Nations, fizzled out after just 26. That staying power speaks volumes about the UN’s adaptability and commitment to a better world, even amid flaws.

So, here’s to you, Narine—your relentless drive, your charm, and your unwavering vision light the way for so many. And this is a shout-out to all the other highly qualified, dedicated leaders heading country offices worldwide: keep pushing, because in a fractured world, you’re the ones stitching hope back together. /// nCa, 27 October 2025