“Friendship is an inexhaustible treasure”: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Hosts Reception for Republic Day

On 25 October 2025, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev, hosted a reception in Ashgabat to mark his country’s national holiday—Republic Day.

DPM Khodjamurad Geldymuradov, who oversees the financial and economic sector, attended as the chief guest, representing the Turkmenistan government.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Nogayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements, its contributions to global security and sustainable development, and the strengthening ties with Turkmenistan, grounded in mutual trust and strategic partnership.

Among the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy are participation in global UN initiatives, strengthening politico-economic diplomacy, and promoting sustainable development. The decision to relinquish the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal, inherited from the USSR, marked a significant contribution by Kazakhstan to international disarmament and global security.

The Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan was among the initiators and co-authors of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan has demonstrated remarkable economic progress. Over the years of independence, the country’s GDP has grown 16-fold, reaching $288 billion in 2024. Per capita GDP stood at $14,400, bringing Kazakhstan closer to the group of high-income countries. Over the past 30 years, more than $400 billion in investments have been attracted to the economy, reflecting a favorable investment climate and the confidence of the international community.

Significant attention in the Ambassador’s speech was devoted to Kazakh-Turkmen relations, which are experiencing a qualitatively new stage of development. Nogayev underscored that the driving force behind this process is the goodwill of the leaders of both nations—President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are actively advancing cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, and agriculture. Turkmen gas is transited through Kazakhstan, and the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway serves as the shortest route to the Persian Gulf countries.

Cultural and humanitarian ties are also strengthening. In 2024, a monument to the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy was built in Astana, while monuments to Kazakh luminaries Abai Kunanbaiuly and Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly were unveiled in Ashgabat.

The year 2025 has been significant for both nations. Kazakhstan marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, while Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of its UN-recognized neutrality. Ambassador Nogayev noted that these events reflect the historical continuity and shared achievements of the two peoples.

The Ambassador quoted Kazakh wisdom: “Friendship is an inexhaustible treasure” and “The unity is a source of prosperity,” as well as a Turkmen proverb: “A tree is strong by its roots, and a nation – by its unity.” These words, in his view, perfectly capture the spirit of Kazakh-Turkmen relations.

Here is a full text of the speech of Ambassador Nogayev:

Dear Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Hojamyrat Geldimyradov.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, Distinguished Guests, Dear Friends,

It is a great honour and privilege to welcome you to this solemn reception dedicated to the National Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the Republic Day.

On behalf of the Government and people of Kazakhstan, I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of you for joining us on this special and meaningful occasion.

Kazakhstan’s foreign policy remains firmly committed to strengthening participation in global initiatives of the United Nations and other international organizations aimed at sustainable development, promoting mutually beneficial partnerships, and advancing political and economic diplomacy.

The closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in 1991 and Kazakhstan’s voluntary renunciation of the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal inherited from the Soviet Union marked our country’s genuine contribution to global disarmament and international security.

Over forty-two years, more than 460 nuclear tests were carried out at the Semipalatinsk site. Kazakhstan was among the initiators and co-authors of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

Our country is a driving force behind major regional projects in energy, transport, trade, and digital innovation.

The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, active cooperation within the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, and engagement in the Eurasian Economic Union all demonstrate Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to strengthening global connectivity and economic integration.

In his Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev underscored the importance of ensuring simultaneous progress in political, economic, social, administrative, and cultural reforms – a comprehensive renewal aimed at transforming all spheres of public life.

Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has achieved remarkable economic progress. Since 1991, the country’s GDP has increased more than sixteenfold, reaching 288 billion US dollars in 2024.

Last year, GDP per capita amounted to 14,400 US dollars, bringing Kazakhstan close to the group of high-income nations.

More than 400 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment have been attracted to our economy since independence – a clear testament to our favourable investment climate and international trust.

We continue to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with partners across the globe.

Our overarching goal is to build a forward-looking, competitive nation, ensure the well-being of our citizens, and maintain stability and national unity.

Distinguished Guests, Dear Friends!

Kazakhstan has always been deeply interested in the stable and prosperous development of its closest neighbours, in strengthening mutual trust, and in upholding shared regional interests.

The current global environment calls for unity, political resolve, and collective action.

We clearly recognize that, in today’s complex world, close cooperation and predictable, stable relations between states are the only viable foundation for sustainable development and for addressing common challenges.

As our ancestors wisely said: “Dostyk – tausylmas qazyna” and “Yrys aldy – yntymak”, meaning “Friendship is an inexhaustible treasure” and “Unity is the source of prosperity.”

These timeless words perfectly embody the spirit of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The year 2025 holds special significance for our two brotherly nations – a year of great anniversaries that highlight our historical continuity and shared achievements.

This year, we commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

For Turkmenistan, 2025 also marks several important milestones.

We highly commend the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, a status recognized by the United Nations, which has become a cornerstone of stability and development across Central Asia.

Furthermore, upon Turkmenistan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution declaring 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

This resolution stands as a testament to Turkmenistan’s consistent contribution to global peace and sustainable development.

Over more than three decades of friendship and cooperation, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have achieved significant progress and built an exemplary partnership.

Today, our bilateral relations are reaching a qualitatively new level, guided by the political will and mutual understanding of our esteemed leaders – President Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev and President Serdar Gurbangulyyevich Berdimuhamedov.

The outcomes of the State Visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan in October 2022 and the Visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan in October 2024 have provided powerful momentum to the further strengthening of our strategic partnership.

The visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich Berdimuhamedov, to Turkestan in April this year has also made a significant contribution to enhancing the spirit of cooperation and fraternity between our nations.

Our interaction is gaining new substance in such vital areas as transport and logistics, energy, and agriculture.

Turkmen gas is transited through Kazakhstan, while the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway serves as the shortest land route linking our region with the Persian Gulf countries.

Our two states are actively working to enhance its capacity.

Both Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan provide favorable conditions for the transport of goods to international markets through the ports of Aktau, Kuryk, and Turkmenbashi.

We are jointly addressing the tasks of increasing mutual trade, developing cooperation in energy, industry, and logistics, exploring joint investment projects, and fostering interregional partnerships.

Cultural and humanitarian ties are also deepening.

Last year, a monument to the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi was unveiled in Astana, while in Ashgabat monuments to the great Kazakh enlightener Abai Kunanbayev and the composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly were inaugurated – powerful symbols of our enduring friendship.

We greatly value Turkmenistan’s support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish in Almaty a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Our partnership serves as a shining example of genuine good-neighbourliness and strategic cooperation.

On this auspicious day for the people of Kazakhstan, I would like to pay special tribute to the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty, His Excellency, Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich Berdimuhamedov, and to President Serdar Gurbangulyyevich Berdimuhamedov for their invaluable contribution to strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends!

We firmly believe that the true greatness of a nation lies not only in its economic achievements, but also in the strength of its friendship and unity.

In conclusion, allow me to recall the Turkmen proverb: “Agaç nege daýanar, goýun nege – bilelik,” meaning “A tree is strong by its roots, and a nation – by its unity.”

Kazakhstan remains sincerely committed to building the closest, most mutually beneficial, and forward-looking relations with Turkmenistan.

May I take this opportunity to wish all of you good health, success, and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Turkmenistan – peace, well-being, and continued prosperity.

Thank you for your attention! ///nCa, 26 October 2025

Here are some photos from the event: