UNDP and UNECE Conclude Joint UN Programme, Accelerating Turkmenistan’s Green Energy Transition

Ashgabat, 21 October 2025: The United Nations Joint Programme “Support to Policy Making and Building National Capacity Towards Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan” successfully concluded with its final event in Ashgabat.

Funded by the United Nations Joint Fund for Achieving the SDGs, the initiative ran from November 2024 to October 2025, establishing a strong foundation for Turkmenistan’s transition to sustainable energy, in line with national strategies to achieve zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and significant reductions in subsequent years.

The programme was implemented under the leadership of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), in close coordination with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan and in partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan. It focused on conducting a comprehensive assessment of policy framework for renewable energy and methane abatement, capacity-building, and policy improvement.

Key Achievements Include:

Baseline Assessment and Evidence Base: A thorough evaluation of resources, technological capacities, and human capital in the energy sector, creating a data-driven foundation for renewable energy development, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonization.

Capacity Building: Training for approximately 60 technical specialists from relevant ministries on renewable energy, clean energy transitions, and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, decision-makers enhanced their knowledge of green and circular economy principles, just energy transition, and carbon-neutral development.

Policy Integration: Recommendations for incorporating climate action measures, particularly methane emissions reductions, into national programmes. These recommendations support Turkmenistan’s National Strategy on Climate Change, the National Strategy for Renewable Energy until 2030, and the country’s socio-economic development plans for 2022–2052 and 2022–2028.

At the closing event, key research findings were presented, alongside a roadmap for renewable energy development, proposals for future technical assistance, and discussions on national energy foresight.

“This programme represents a major step forward for Turkmenistan’s green energy transition,” – said Mr. Farhat Orunov, Programme Analyst of the UNDP Environmental Portfolio in Turkmenistan. “By enhancing national capacities, embedding climate action into policy frameworks, and advancing renewable energy solutions, UNDP is supporting Turkmenistan in building a resilient and sustainable energy pathway, while contributing to global efforts to address climate change and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

***

The joint programme titled “Support to Policy Making and Building National Capacity towards Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan”, funded by the Joint SDG Fund, aimed to enhance Turkmenistan’s capacity for a green energy transition by assessing current baselines and technological needs, developing strategies for renewable energy, and ensuring skills development for the workforce involved in this transition.

The program focused on enhancing Turkmenistan’s green energy transition by building national capacity and supporting policymaking. It actively engaged stakeholders to assess energy sector needs, develop scenarios for renewable energy, and promote energy efficiency, aiming to build foundation for green energy transition and achieve significant SDG targets. By integrating climate measures into national policies, the program contributed to sustainable development and climate resilience, ultimately advancing the country’s commitment to a carbon-neutral future. ///nCa, 21 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)