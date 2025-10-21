Rashid Meredov’s Visit to Tbilisi: Turkmenistan and Georgia Reaffirm Commitment to Friendly Relations

On 21 October 2025, a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili took place in Tbilisi, reinforcing the traditionally friendly relations between the two nations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

During the talks, both sides highlighted the significance of recent high-level visits that have further strengthened bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the development of trade and economic ties, with a focus on the joint efforts of Georgia and Turkmenistan in advancing the Middle Corridor, connecting East and West.

The ministers emphasized the productive cooperation between their foreign ministries, noting mutual support within international organizations. They expressed hope for the continuation of this mutually beneficial partnership in the future.

A key part of the discussion was the role of parliamentary cooperation and the need to deepen ties in culture, education, science, tourism, and sports. The talks also touched on adherence to international norms and principles, with Rashid Meredov reaffirming Turkmenistan’s respect for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regional security issues were another point of discussions, with an emphasis on the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region.

During his visit to Georgia, Minister Meredov is scheduled to meet with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, President Mikheil Kavelashvili, and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

On 22 October, Meredov will participate in the fifth Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, marking another step in strengthening Turkmenistan’s engagement in regional initiatives.

Press Conference

Following the bilateral meeting, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a joint press conference.

“There exists a friendly and amicable relationship between our peoples, which serves as a solid foundation for further deepening our bilateral ties,” stated Maka Bochorishvili. She noted that Georgia attaches great importance to advancing cooperation with Turkmenistan, facilitated by recent high-level visits.

The minister highlighted the significant potential for trade and economic cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, and transit. “Our political dialogue plays a crucial role in the development of trade and economic ties, which remains one of the top priorities in Georgia-Turkmenistan relations. A session of the intergovernmental economic cooperation commission will be held next year. I believe this will be an excellent opportunity to identify new areas for further collaboration,” Bochorishvili emphasized.

She also underscored the importance of transit potential and Georgia’s role as the host of the Silk Road Forum.

“Georgia is hosting the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, dedicated to a key issue for our country. Strengthening connectivity and deepening relations with Turkmenistan are priorities for us,” she added. In conclusion, she stressed the importance of peace and stability for fostering economic ties both bilaterally and regionally.

Rashid Meredov, in turn, expressed gratitude to Georgia for its support of Turkmenistan on the international stage and for the warm hospitality. He noted that the meetings were held in an open and sincere atmosphere, creating a strong basis for discussing future plans.

Meredov highlighted two recent visits by Georgia’s Prime Minister to Turkmenistan, which underscore Tbilisi’s commitment to deepening cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of both countries’ participation in international organizations and the need to develop economic, cultural, scientific, and educational ties. ///nCa, 21 October 2025