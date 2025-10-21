Official Visit of the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Tbilisi: Meredov Holds Series of Talks with Georgian Leadership

On 21 October 2025, as part of an official visit to Georgia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, held a series of meetings with the country’s leadership, including President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and Chairman of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili. During the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and discussed key areas of cooperation.

Meeting with the President of Georgia

The President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, met with Rashid Meredov to discuss current political and economic relations, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in various fields.

“We are ready to deepen bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres and contribute to the fuller utilization of the potential of the South Caucasus and Central Asia regions, creating greater well-being for our countries, which, in turn, will contribute to the formation of a just and peaceful multipolar international order,” the President of Georgia stated.

Negotiations with the Prime Minister of Georgia

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, noted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries during his meeting with Rashid Meredov.

Successes in political partnership, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as positive dynamics in the energy sector and the potential for deepening trade and economic ties, were highlighted.

Particular attention was paid to the significance of the Middle Corridor, connecting the East and West, and Georgia’s role in its development.

The parties underscored Turkmenistan’s contribution to promoting peace in Central Asia and the importance of stability for the region’s economic progress.

Meeting with the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia

The Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, noted the long-standing history of friendly relations between Georgia and Turkmenistan during the talks with Rashid Meredov. He stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthening ties between sectoral committees, expressing readiness to host the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan in Georgia.

Special attention was paid to the strategic geographical position of the two countries, which contributes to the development of transport connectivity between the West and the East.

The parties discussed promising transport and energy projects, as well as the current situation in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, emphasizing the importance of efforts to ensure lasting peace.

Rashid Meredov expressed gratitude for Georgia’s support of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality. The parties highly appreciated the interaction between the two countries within the framework of the UN.///nCa, 21 October 2025 (based on materials published by 1tv.ge)