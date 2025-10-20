

On 15 October 2025, Moscow hosted the annual “White Cane” charity festival, coinciding with International White Cane Day—a symbol of independence and freedom for visually impaired individuals. This event was not only a vibrant cultural celebration but also a vital platform uniting talented children from various countries, artists, and those who believe in the power of art and inclusivity.

The Turkmen public organization “Yenme” traditionally participated in the festival, bringing warmth and heartfelt emotion. The spotlight fell on young Shirin Djumayeva, who performed the touching song alongside renowned singer Mark Tishman. Their duet earned thunderous applause and deeply moved the audience.

Performing on the same stage as Russian pop icons like Larisa Dolina, Valeria, Alexander Buinov, Rodion Gazmanov, Denis Klyaver, and others was a unique experience for the young participants. These moments will remain etched in their memories as proof of their talent’s recognition and their place in the broader world of art.

The “White Cane” festival creates a space where the inner light of every child, regardless of their challenges, can shine and inspire others. This event underscores the importance of inclusivity and demonstrates how art can unite people.

“Yenme” extends gratitude to the Diana Gurtskaya Foundation “By the Call of the Heart” for the opportunity to be part of this significant event, which annually brings hope and inspiration. ///nCa, 20 October 2025