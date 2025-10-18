Moscow Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality, the International Year of Peace and Trust, and the UN 80th Anniversary

On 17 October 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation hosted a reception marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality, the International Year of Peace and Trust, the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, and the conclusion of the “UN–80 Friendship Games” sports tournament.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre in Moscow.

The reception brought together representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, heads and members of diplomatic missions and UN specialized agencies accredited in Russia, public and political figures, educators and scientists, journalists, and members of sports organizations involved in the tournament.

In his address, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Esen Aydogdyev emphasized that Turkmenistan, guided by the principles of Neutrality, consistently advocates for dialogue, cooperation, and the strengthening of peace. Today, the country contributes meaningfully to the global movement for security and sustainable development, reaffirming its commitment to the ideals of the United Nations.

The year 2025—declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust—marks both the 30th anniversary of the UN’s recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Over eight decades, the UN has remained a unique and vital platform for dialogue among nations, while Turkmenistan’s Neutrality has become a significant factor in promoting peace and security in the region.

As noted during the event, the “UN–80 Friendship Games” sports tournament was dedicated to these landmark occasions. Held from 4 August to 12 October 2025, the tournament featured teams from embassies, consulates, and other foreign missions in the Russian Federation, as well as the UN Information Centre in Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MGIMO University, the UN Model team, students, and youth from sports schools.

Guests were shown a video report summarizing the tournament’s highlights.

In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Vershinin noted that this celebration of sport was conducted at a high organizational level, in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding. It brought together a wide range of participants—renowned athletes, talented youth, and people of all ages committed to active lifestyles.

The reception also featured speeches by the Chair of the UN-80 Public Committee, the President of the Russian Association for UN Assistance, MGIMO Rector and RAS Academician Professor A.V. Torkunov, Director of the UN Information Centre in Moscow Mr. V.V. Kuznetsov, Director General of the “World Friendship Games” Organizing Committee D.A. Putilin, and UN Goodwill Ambassador V. Fetisov.

Speakers highlighted that, on Turkmenistan’s initiative, the first UN Friendship Games were held in April 2024—athletic competitions for representatives of diplomatic missions and UN Secretariat and agency staff. On 6 September 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by Turkmenistan and India, recognizing the potential of the UN Friendship Games as a platform for “sports diplomacy” and calling for their annual organization.

The speakers underscored Turkmenistan’s role as a permanently Neutral state in fostering peace, friendship, and mutual understanding among nations and peoples. It was noted that the central aim of the “UN–80 Friendship Games” in Moscow was to unite the diplomatic community, strengthen the spirit of mutual respect, and uphold the high ideals of Neutrality that underpin international cooperation.

The tournament, which featured successful competitions in chess, football, and tennis, became a vivid symbol of solidarity, peace, and trust—demonstrating that friendship, fair competition, and shared goals can make our world better.

The awards ceremony for the tournament winners was held to enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The evening concluded with performances of Turkmen national songs, and—true to tradition—guests were treated to specialties of Turkmen national cuisine. ///nCa, 18 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia)