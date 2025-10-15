Green Methanol from Cotton Stalks – Turkmenistan and Daewoo Discuss Prospects for Further Partnership

On October 14, 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with Mr. Jung Won-ju, Chairman of the Board of the Korean company Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

During the meeting, Jung expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in dialogue and emphasized the steady development of relations between Turkmenistan and Korea. He noted that since Turkmenistan’s early years of independence, major Korean companies have been actively operating in the Turkmen market, particularly in the oil and gas sector and chemical industry.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov welcomed the guest and expressed appreciation to several prominent Korean public figures, including former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, and former head of the Korea–Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Lee Dal-gon, for their efforts in strengthening bilateral dialogue.

He underscored that Turkmenistan–Korea relations are long-term and strategic, built on mutual respect and trust.

Special attention during the meeting was given to innovative projects in Turkmenistan’s chemical industry. Jung reaffirmed Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of these initiatives.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people mentioned promising developments. He told that Turkmenistan explored the potential for producing “green” methanol from cotton stalks—a process notable for its environmental cleanliness and industrial viability.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, noting that partnerships with Korean entities—particularly the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa”—create new opportunities for introducing cutting-edge technologies and upholding rigorous environmental standards.

Particular attention is placed on ensuring the quality and timely execution of joint projects, alongside the integration of scientific and technological advancements. Jong Won-ju expressed sincere appreciation for the opportunities extended and reaffirmed Daewoo’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities with diligence and integrity.

In May this year, the State Concern “Türkmenhimiýa” and Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd had signed a contract to build a mineral fertilizer production complex. The facility is expected to produce 350,000 tons of superphosphate and 100,000 tons of ammonium sulfate annually.///nCa, 15 October 2025