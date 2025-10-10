Over 600 Units of Siemens Medical Equipment Operate in Turkmenistan

On the eve of Turkmenistan’s Health and Medical Industry Workers’ Day, Daniel Frisch, Executive Vice-President of Direct Export Sales at Siemens (Germany), shared insights in an interview with “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper about the company’s long-standing partnership with Turkmenistan, achievements in medical technology, and plans for further cooperation.

Siemens, a global leader in medical equipment production, has been active in Turkmenistan for over two decades. “Our company has a long history of working in Turkmenistan. We have been here for more than 26 years, with a local branch, and over 600 units of our medical equipment are operational across the country,” Frisch noted.

Siemens is actively expanding its presence in Turkmenistan by increasing the staff of its local branch and collaborating with Turkmen business partners. A significant milestone was the acquisition of Varian by Siemens in 2020, a company specializing in equipment and systems for treating oncological diseases. “Our equipment, particularly in the field of imaging, will be used in the new oncology clinic currently being established in Turkmenistan,” Frisch stated.

Daniel Frisch highly praised the progress in developing Turkmenistan’s medical infrastructure. “I frequently visit Turkmenistan and am deeply impressed by the urban infrastructure, the conditions the state creates for its people, and the advanced equipment in modern clinics,” he said. He highlighted the Pediatric Center and the Dental Center in Ashgabat as examples, emphasizing their high level of technological sophistication.

In conclusion, Daniel Frisch extended his congratulations to his Turkmen colleagues on their professional holiday: “On Turkmenistan’s Health and Medical Industry Workers’ Day, I wish my Turkmen colleagues prosperity and good health.” ///nCa, 10 October 2025