German Cardiologists and Transplantologists Perform Surgeries in Turkmenistan

A team of professors and doctors from the Federal Republic of Germany is currently on a working visit to Turkmenistan, sharing their expertise with local specialists. They are visiting medical institutions in the capital, Ashgabat, and Arkadag, collaborating on patient treatment, Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

Elwira Weber, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation specialist from the Augsburg University, and Stewen Reinbold, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation specialist from the Ulm University Hospital, are working alongside Turkmen colleagues at the International Rehabilitation Center in Ashgabat. Together, they are developing rehabilitation plans for patients and treating musculoskeletal disorders.

As part of international healthcare cooperation, transplantologists and nephrologists from the Heidelberg and Hamburg University Hospitals visited the multifunctional hospital in Arkadag, where they performed a kidney transplant surgery in collaboration with local doctors. The German specialists also toured the modern Emergency Medical Centerag, learning about its operations and sharing their expertise.

Professors and doctors from the Cardiac and Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Clinic in Munich are conducting various surgeries for children with heart defects at the International Cardiology Center within the Directorate of International Medical Centers in Ashgabat. The doctors from Germany also explored the Scientific-Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health, where they reviewed the operations of the early childhood development and intervention department and exchanged experiences with the center’s doctors.

“We visit Ashgabat twice a year for work. Each week-long visit, we perform around 12 pediatric surgeries alongside local doctors. I am delighted to share my expertise with Turkmen colleagues, participate in operations, and help people in such a modern, fully equipped hospital,” said Professor Jürgen Hörer, Director of the Clinic for Surgery of Congenital Heart Defects and Pediatric Heart Surgery at the German Heart Centre Munich. ///nCa, 7 October 2025