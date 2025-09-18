Turkmenistan Attracts Investment and Strengthens Economy: GDP Exceeds $68.7 Billion in 2024

Elvira Kadyrova

AWAZA, 18 September 2025 — At the Turkmenistan Investment Forum TIF 2025 in the Awaza National Tourism Zone, Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astangulov presented key achievements and prospects for the country’s economic development. In his speech, he highlighted successes in implementing an industrial-innovative economic model focused on diversification, digitalization, the development of public-private partnerships, and the transition to a circular economy.

Investment Growth and Priority Sectors

One of the main pillars of Turkmenistan’s economic policy remains the attraction of foreign investment. In 2024, the total volume of investments in the country’s economy reached $12.1 billion, a 9% increase compared to 2023. Of this, $1.4 billion came from foreign investments, accounting for 11.6% of the total volume. The share of foreign investments grew by 1.4% compared to the previous year.

Priority sectors for investment include the oil and gas industry, petrochemicals, energy, and construction, which continue to draw significant attention from international partners.

Stable Macroeconomy and Low Inflation

The minister emphasized the success of the macroeconomic policy, which has contributed to reducing inflation. In 2024, the inflation rate was only 3.8%, and for the first half-year of 2025, it further decreased to 2.9%. Economic stability is further evidenced by the absence of domestic debt since 2022 and a low level of external debt, which stood at 4.1% of GDP in 2024.

GDP Growth and Foreign Trade

Turkmenistan’s economy demonstrates steady growth. In 2024, the gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded $68.7 billion, marking a 6.3% increase compared to the previous year. Foreign trade turnover reached $19.8 billion, with exports amounting to $12.1 billion and imports totaling $7.7 billion. These figures underscore Turkmenistan’s strengthening position in the international arena.

Future Prospects

Mammetguly Astangulov stressed that the future development of the economy will focus on deepening digitalization, expanding public-private partnerships, and adopting circular economy principles. Turkmenistan is committed to creating favorable conditions for attracting investments, which will serve as the foundation for sustainable growth and economic modernization.

The Investment Forum in Avaza provides a vital platform for showcasing Turkmenistan’s economic potential. The country is confidently advancing toward economic diversification and modernization, solidifying its position as a reliable partner in the global market. ///nCa, 18 September 2025