Turkmenistan and UNDP Collaborate on Financing Tools to Achieve the SDGs

Ashgabat, 17 September 2025 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, conducted a two-day training on Financing for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The training took place on September 16–17, 2025, in Ashgabat and brought together representatives from relevant ministries and government agencies involved in the SDGs implementation process in Turkmenistan.

The training aimed to strengthen the capacity of national partners in resource mobilization for SDGs and integrating climate commitments into planning processes. Special attention was given to integrated national financing tools for sustainable development, national resource mobilization mechanisms, and incorporating climate aspects into public planning and financial resource allocation processes.

The sessions were led by Mr. Suren Poghosyan, UNDP Regional Advisor on SDG Financing for Europe and CIS countries from the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub. He shared successful international practices, emphasizing the importance of adapting global approaches to national contexts. “Turkmenistan has a strong opportunity to leverage its partnership with UNDP to advance sustainable development financing and align national reforms with global best practices,” – Mr. Poghosyan noted.

The event was organized within the framework of the third phase of the joint UNDP and Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan project “Partnering for SDG Acceleration”.

