Emir of Qatar expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for support

On 15 September 2025, in Doha, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, R. Meredov, was received by the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the Emir of Qatar conveyed his greetings and deep respect to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of Turkmenistan for the support extended to his country and people during this challenging period.

He also emphasized the high level of fraternal relations between the two nations and peoples, noting the promising prospects for further cooperation across a broad range of areas.

Particular attention was given to the importance of collaboration between the two states on the international political stage, within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other reputable international organizations.

15 September 2025