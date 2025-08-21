United States and Turkmenistan held the 11th Annual Bilateral Consultations

On 20 August 2025, the United States and Turkmenistan held the eleventh round of the United States-Turkmenistan Annual Bilateral Consultations in Washington, according to the statement issued by the US Department of State.

The consultations were led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, and U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, John Mark Pommersheim.

The side reaffirmed their commitment to advancing U.S.-Turkmenistan relations, focusing on key areas such as security cooperation, economic and investment opportunities, and deeper engagement through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which fosters regional cooperation in Central Asia.

The discussions highlighted the importance of supporting bilateral business deals with major U.S. companies and expanding investment prospects in Turkmenistan to strengthen economic ties.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Pommersheim concluded the consultations by reiterating the United States’ unwavering support for Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The consultations underscored the growing partnership between the two nations, building on a foundation of mutual respect and shared goals. Both the United States and Turkmenistan expressed optimism about future collaboration, with plans to continue strengthening ties through ongoing dialogue and cooperative initiatives. ///nCa, 21 August 2025