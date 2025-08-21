Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to Convene in Ashgabat in September

On 20 August 2025, a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty [People’s Council] of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The discussions focused on preparations for the upcoming Halk Maslahaty session and the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The meeting was attended by members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, deputy chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, leaders of political parties, public organizations, and representatives of the media.

In accordance with the Resolution adopted during the meeting, the next session of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is scheduled for 19 September 2025, in Ashgabat. To ensure the event is held at a high organizational level, an Organizing Committee was established, and its composition was approved. The Halk Maslahaty Apparatus, in collaboration with the parliament, was tasked with coordinating preparations and providing organizational and methodological support to provincial, district, and city Halk Maslahaty bodies.

As Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted, “the activities of the Halk Maslahaty are aimed at forming modern mechanisms for the socio-economic development of the country at an appropriate level, ensuring effective management of this process, and providing legislative and organizational foundations for executive bodies.”

Key tasks ahead of the Halk Maslahaty session

In his address, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov outlined several priorities for the government and parliament in preparation for the Halk Maslahaty session:

Neutrality Policy: To enshrine the legal foundations of Turkmenistan’s policy of peace and trust, its principles, main objectives, preventive diplomacy, and the priorities of domestic and foreign strategies, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to prepare a draft Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Legal Foundations of the Policy of Peace and Trust of Neutral Turkmenistan.”

Economy: Guided by targeted, sectoral, and regional programs, as well as thorough analysis of economic and financial indicators of national economy sectors, proposals should be developed for the economy, information and communication technologies, education, healthcare, sports, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

Public Awareness: In preparation for and following the Halk Maslahaty session, members of the Halk Maslahaty, deputies, political and civic activists, scholars, university faculty, and media representatives should organize comprehensive and impactful awareness campaigns. These should include public speeches, educational events, and community meetings aimed at underscoring the historical and socio-political importance of the Halk Maslahaty.

Public Engagement: Proposals and appeals from citizens should be reviewed, registered, and systematized. A program for the Halk Maslahaty session should be developed, along with necessary materials for media coverage.

Citizen Recognition: Berdimuhamedov instructed that work be carried out to award state honors and confer honorary titles to citizens who have achieved success in the political, economic, and cultural spheres during the years of independence.

