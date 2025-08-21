Ashgabat Prepares for International Forum Marking 30 Years of Neutrality – Turkmenistan to Enshrine Peace and Trust Policy in Constitutional Law

At a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty Presidium on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, discussed preparations for events in Ashgabat dedicated to the designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The National Leader emphasized that 2025 will be marked by several significant international events, with the centerpiece being the Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, scheduled for 12 December 2025, in Ashgabat.

Berdimuhamedov outlined priority tasks, including organizing festive celebrations, accelerating construction works, improving the capital’s infrastructure, modernizing amenities, greening initiatives, and ensuring high-quality communication and internet services.

Deputy Prime Minister B. Annamammedov, responsible for Ashgabat, reported on preparations for the 34th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, the upcoming Halk Maslahaty meeting, and the neutrality jubilee. In the capital, large-scale reconstruction is underway, including upgrades to residential complexes with improved layouts, new commercial facilities, replacement of lighting poles, improvements to major avenues and streets, modernization of underground and above-ground pedestrian crossings, renovation of multi-story and administrative building facades, and expanded landscaping.

To coordinate preparations for the Halk Maslahaty meeting, a commission of representatives from relevant agencies will be formed, with designated officials overseeing each area.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the historical significance of the upcoming events, noting that Turkmenistan’s neutrality status, affirmed three times by UN General Assembly Resolutions, contributes to strengthening peace and friendly relations among nations.

“The policy of permanent positive neutrality holds a worthy place in national legislation, and a solid legal framework has been established for its implementation,” stated Arkadag.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of neutrality, Turkmenistan adopted a law establishing the jubilee medal “To the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality.”

In this context, the National Leader instructed the parliament to continue promoting the country’s peace-loving and humane policy through parliamentary diplomacy and by enshrining relevant norms in legislation.

He proposed to develop a draft Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Legal Foundations of the Peace and Trust Policy of Neutral Turkmenistan,” which will reflect the main goals, principles of preventive diplomacy, and priorities of the state’s domestic and foreign strategy. ///nCa, 21 August 2025