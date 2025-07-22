An Unforgettable Summer for Turkmen Schoolchildren in Belarus: Unity, Friendship, and Cultural Dialogue

This summer, ten talented schoolchildren from Turkmenistan had an unforgettable experience during a ten-day stay in the Republic of Belarus. They took part in the 10th International Cultural and Educational Forum of CIS Member States titled “Children of the Commonwealth,” held from July 7 to 16 at the National Children’s Educational and Health Center “Zubryonok,” beautifully situated near Lake Narach.

According to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, the Turkmen participants—students from various educational institutions including schools in Mary and Dashoguz provinces, the Ashgabat Specialized Boarding School named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashy, the Turkmen-Russian Joint Secondary School named after A.S. Pushkin, and children from the Ashgabat orphan palace “Döwletliler köşgi”—visited Belarus for the first time and proudly represented their country on the international stage.

They delivered a vibrant presentation and a rich concert program featuring national dances, songs, and instrumental performances. The forum became a major platform for cultural exchange and heartfelt interaction among schoolchildren united by shared values such as love for their homeland and aspirations for a peaceful future. The Turkmen delegation showcased the richness and authenticity of national culture through performances on the dutar and gopuz, the traditional kushtepdi dance, and national costumes.

One of the highlights was a series of master classes on Turkmen embroidery known as keshde, which is included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Young craftswomen not only presented finished pieces but also demonstrated the embroidery process, explaining the symbolism of patterns, the significance of colors and ornaments, and the role of keshde in the lives of Turkmen women.

In addition to cultural events, the Turkmen schoolchildren actively participated in sports competitions such as football, table tennis, and athletics, earning medals and top honors.

The forum also served as a platform for international youth dialogue, offering intellectual quizzes, quests, training sessions, creative workshops, and discussion clubs. The 10th International Cultural and Educational Forum “Children of the Commonwealth” brought together children and teenagers from Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, creating a unified space of friendship and mutual understanding.

Held in the year of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the forum took on special significance. Participants visited memorial complexes, laid flowers at monuments, and explored museum exhibitions dedicated to the events of 1941–1945.

All participants received commemorative certificates, and their mentors were awarded special diplomas in recognition of each child’s contribution to strengthening friendship among nations. ///nCa, 22 July 2025