Visit of the delegation headed by the Minister of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan to Belgium: meeting with the leading Belgian company Picanol

As part of the deepening of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Belgium, a delegation of the textile industry of Turkmenistan headed by the Minister of Textile Industry, Mr. Nurmukhammet Orazgeldiev, paid a working visit to the Belgian city of Ypres, where the headquarters of one of the world’s leading companies in the field of textile engineering, Picanol, is located.

On the Belgian side, the Turkmen delegation was received by Mr. Tony Decock, Sales Director of Picanol Looms. During the meeting, he made a meaningful presentation, telling in detail about the history of the company’s formation – from the moment of its foundation to the current stages of development.

During the visit, representatives of the Turkmen delegation were familiarized with the production part of the enterprise, where modern weaving machines are developed and manufactured. The Belgian side held an extensive presentation of technologies, production processes and innovative solutions used in the development of equipment for the textile industry. The delegation had the opportunity to get acquainted with the demonstration models and visit the production workshops where the equipment is assembled and tested.

Special emphasis was placed on the successful 20-year experience of cooperation between Picanol and textile enterprises of Turkmenistan. The Turkmen side expressed high appreciation for the quality of Picanol equipment, noting that over the years it has shown itself to be reliable, efficient and in line with modern requirements of the textile industry. The delegation stressed that the Turkmen specialists are already well acquainted with the company’s equipment and know its advantages, thanks to many years of experience in operation at the enterprises of Turkmenistan. This is the reason for the interest in further expansion of cooperation.

The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to purchase additional looms, as well as modernize existing equipment installed at a number of textile enterprises in the country. This is aimed at strengthening the production potential of the industry, increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of Turkmen textile products on international markets.

During the negotiations, possible formats of technical support, after-sales service and staff training were also discussed.

This visit was another step towards strengthening the industrial partnership between Turkmenistan and leading European manufacturers, opening up new horizons for the sustainable development of the country’s textile industry. ///nCa, 29 May 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)