Turkmenistan’s Parliament and OSCE discuss strengthening gender equality and human rights

On 27 May 2025, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) headed by Senior Adviser on Gender Issues Ms. Lara Scarpitta. The talks focused on issues of gender equality, human rights, and deepening cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE.

During the meeting, the OSCE representatives were presented with the priorities of Turkmenistan’s peaceful domestic and foreign policy, as well as the structure and activities of the national Parliament. It was emphasized that the development of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with international organizations, including the OSCE, is a key direction of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, contributing to its expansion along new vectors.

Special attention was paid to the discussion of Turkmenistan’s National Action Plans for the implementation of human rights, gender equality, children’s rights and combating human trafficking. The parties noted the importance of the successful implementation of these plans and stressed the importance of active cooperation in these areas with the United Nations, its agencies and the OSCE.

During the meeting, plans for the future were outlined, including proposals for holding various events aimed at increasing women’s political activism. In particular, issues related to their role in ensuring peace and security, expanding economic opportunities, as well as protecting their rights and interests in Central Asian countries were discussed.

The sides agreed that the organization of consultations and training seminars within the framework of cooperation provides a valuable opportunity to analyze legislation and study more effective methods of parliamentary work in the context of increasing digitalization. ///nCa, 28 May 2025 (photo credot – Mejlis of Turkmenistan)