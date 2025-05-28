Turkmenistan and Japan Enhance Ashgabat’s Seismic Safety

An international conference titled “The Role of Peace and Trust in Disaster Risk Reduction Systems” recently took place at the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, as reported by the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The forum served to summarize the achievements of the “Improving the System of Seismological Observations in and Around the City of Ashgabat” project, jointly realized by the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project significantly improved Turkmenistan’s disaster preparedness through the provision of essential equipment and comprehensive training for specialists in operating advanced seismic monitoring tools.

Beyond experts from the Academy of Sciences, participants from the Turkmen side included representatives from the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Construction and Architecture, Ashgabat city administration, and the Türkmenaragatnaşyk [Turkmen Communication] agency.

The project yielded substantial results, most notably the implementation of a real-time digital seismological monitoring system. Numerous seminars and scientific conferences were also held, fostering constructive discussions on seismic hazard assessment and strategies for mitigating potential earthquake damage.

During the conference, Japanese and Turkmen experts presented insightful reports covering:

Emergency Preparedness: Strategies for readying the population for disaster scenarios.

Engineering Seismology: Exploring the application of Japanese expertise in this field within Turkmenistan.

UNDP’s Contributions: Discussing the results of UNDP’s disaster risk reduction projects in Turkmenistan.

Landslide Prediction: Emphasizing the importance of field research in forecasting landslide movements during earthquakes.

JICA experts Yokoo Fumihiko and Matsuo Jun detailed the project’s practical outcomes.

A real-time seismic observation system was put into operation in Turkmenistan. This includes four high-speed seismometers installed at two existing and two new stations around Ashgabat, complemented by broadband seismometers at three operational observation stations outside the city. All broadband seismometers are connected via satellite, with Wi-Fi additionally installed at two stations depending on their location. To enhance epicenter determination accuracy, these have been integrated into the data processing system developed under the JICA project.

Furthermore, a dedicated network for monitoring strong seismic movements has been established across 11 Ashgabat neighborhoods. This network, connected by fiber-optic communication, enables real-time tracking of instrumental seismic intensity.

Expert Xi Hongjun confirmed that 13 observation stations in Ashgabat transmit data via fiber-optic links, and five through satellite, all promptly relayed to the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

Based on the construction regulations of Turkmenistan, the project also assessed the relationship between the intensity of seismic movements of the building and the damage coefficient for each type of building. A field survey of buildings was conducted in the pilot area, and their number was calculated for each type. Potentially, this particular area of research could become the subject of future promising cooperation. The data acquired during the tests will be useful for seismic analysis of buildings and improvement of seismic design standards. ///nCa, 28 May 2025