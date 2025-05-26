Brussels-based journalist Derya Soysal Honours Turkmen Poet Magtymguly Pyragy on Gold FM in Brussels

On May 25, 2025, Ms. Derya Soysal, a journalist based in Brussels and affiliated with several media outlets including EU Reporter and Bruxelles Korner, participated in a special radio program on Gold FM in Brussels, dedicated to the legacy of the renowned Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy.

During the broadcast, Soysal emphasized the significance of Magtymguly, describing him as one of the most important poets in Turkmen, Turkic, and world literature. She recalled that last year, Turkmenistan celebrated the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Pyragy with a grand event in Ashgabat, which was attended by prominent leaders including Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Sadyr Japarov.

Soysal went on to read selected poems of Magtymguly in English, French, Turkish, and Turkmen, showcasing the universal nature of his message. She highlighted that Magtymguly is a key figure in Turkmenistan, as he embodies the spirit and core values of Turkmen society.

“Through his poetry,” Soysal said, “Magtymguly promoted unity, love, cohesion, respect for nature, respect for women, and peace—principles that are also reflected in Turkmenistan’s national policy.”

She concluded by stating that Magtymguly Pyragy’s poetry should serve as a guide for the world, its people, and societies everywhere. ///nCa, 26 May 2025