ADB’s Strategic Partnership with Turkmenistan in the Energy Sector

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has established a robust partnership with Turkmenistan, focusing on transformative initiatives in the energy sector to foster sustainable development, enhance energy efficiency, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Artur Andrysiak, Country Director of the Turkmenistan Resident Mission, in his speech at the “White City Ashgabat” International Conference told about how ADB is supporting Turkmenistan’s ambitions to modernize its energy infrastructure, diversify energy markets, and integrate renewable energy solutions.

ADB’s engagement in Turkmenistan’s energy sector is characterized by a long-term commitment to reducing inefficiencies and promoting a low-carbon transition. The bank’s strategy emphasizes investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy projects, and low-carbon pilot initiatives, alongside policy-based reforms to strengthen institutional frameworks.

A key pillar of this approach is supporting Turkmenistan’s integration into regional energy markets, facilitating electricity and gas exports, and diversifying market access. Capacity building, institutional strengthening, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies are also central to ADB’s efforts, ensuring sustainable and scalable outcomes.

ADB is channeling in significant resources into expanding Turkmenistan’s renewable energy capacity, particularly in solar and wind power, while modernizing the nation’s power grid. Key investment initiatives include:

Solar Power Development : ADB is providing a $1,000,000 technical assistance grant to support the introduction of solar energy and storage systems in Arkadag City and across Turkmenistan. This includes piloting solar photovoltaic panels in Arkadag City, which could serve as a model for other urban centers like Ashgabat. Additionally, ADB has facilitated study tours for officials from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy and Turkmenenergo to countries such as Uzbekistan, Denmark, and Norway to gain insights into global best practices in solar energy.

Wind Power Exploration : A $750,000 technical assistance grant is supporting the evaluation of Turkmenistan's wind energy potential, including site analysis for wind farms and the development of energy efficiency projects. These efforts aim to diversify the country's energy mix.

Power Grid Modernization: Building on ongoing engagements in power distribution, ADB is investing in upgrading Turkmenistan's power grid to enhance reliability and efficiency, enabling better integration of renewable energy sources and supporting electricity exports.

ADB’s technical assistance programs are designed to strengthen institutions, build local capacity, and introduce innovative technologies. Key activities include:

ADB supports reforms and capacity building within Turkmenistan’s energy sector, equipping government entities and stakeholders with the skills and knowledge needed to manage modern energy systems.

The bank is financing the preparation of studies, strategies, and roadmaps to guide Turkmenistan’s energy transition, including assessments of renewable energy potential and feasibility studies for integrated energy solutions.

ADB is facilitating the introduction of advanced technologies, such as energy storage systems and smart grid solutions, to enhance energy efficiency and reliability.

Through the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, ADB promotes south-south cooperation, partnerships, and knowledge exchange, enabling Turkmenistan to learn from and collaborate with other countries in the region.

In May 2025, ADB and the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizing a framework for cooperation in energy, water, and urban development. This agreement marks the first collaboration between Arkadag City and a multilateral development bank. The MoU outlines ADB’s commitment to supporting Arkadag City with advanced technologies to promote water and energy savings, increase renewable energy use, and improve water reuse. Key initiatives include:

Solar Energy in Arkadag City : The $1,000,000 technical assistance grant is supporting the deployment of solar photovoltaic panels and storage systems in Arkadag City, alongside the development of a roadmap for urban solar energy use. Feasibility studies are also underway to explore integrated renewable energy solutions.

Capacity Building: ADB is strengthening local expertise in renewable energy through training programs for government officials, private sector stakeholders, and communities.

The engagement in Arkadag City can provide basis for future ADB engagement in other cities such as Ashgabat.

The ADB actively supports Turkmenistan in the field of water supply and urban development, focusing on improving water resources management within the framework of the water component of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program. The main focus is on the rational use of land and irrigation water, with a priority on improving the efficiency of water use in all sectors of the economy. In addition, ADB supports the development of smart green cities to increase energy and water efficiency and promote sustainable development.

25 May 2025