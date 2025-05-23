Visit of Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture to Turkmenistan: Strengthening Cultural Ties and Ethnocultural Exchange

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy, Mirbek Mambetaliev, paid a working visit to Turkmenistan, during which he held several = meetings and participated in an ethnocultural event. The visit marked an important step in strengthening Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in the fields of culture, humanitarian exchange, and ethnosports.

Meeting with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Culture

On 20 May, Mirbek Mambetaliev met with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Culture, Atageldy Shamuradov, and the head of the state association “Turkmenatlary” [Turkmen Horses] Ahmet Berdyev.

The main focus of the discussions was the current state and prospects for developing cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Both sides emphasized the importance of established friendly relations and active engagement within international platforms such as TURKSOY and the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation (IFHC).

Mambetaliev highlighted the significance of cultural exchanges, including tours by creative ensembles.

The discussions outlined specific steps to expand cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects. In this context, the Kyrgyz delegation invited Turkmen representatives to participate in the international “ART EXPO” exhibition of CIS member states, which will take place in Osh from 15 to 18 June 2025.

The exhibition aims to showcase achievements in culture and arts while strengthening humanitarian partnerships between countries.

Ethnocultural event: A Vibrant Display of Kyrgyz Traditions

A large-scale ethnocultural event was held in the city of Arkadag.

The Kyrgyz delegation, led by Mirbek Mambetaliev, included members of the Kyrgyz Ethnosport Federation, hunters with birds of prey and Kyrgyz taigans, as well as professional stunt performers.

The Kyrgyz participants showcased the richness of their national traditions. Hunters demonstrated the skill of traditional hunting with Kyrgyz taigans, eagles, and falcons, along with archery expertise. The stunt team presented spectacular horse-riding performances, including elements of trick riding and traditional games such as “Kyz Kuumai” and “Tyyn Enmei.”

The event also featured a performance by Turkmenistan’s world-renowned national equestrian games group, “Galkynysh.”

As part of the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding. During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the development of equestrian sports, the exchange of experience in preserving national traditions, and the organization of joint events and participation in international ethno-festivals were discussed. This dialogue became a significant step in promoting the ethnocultural traditions of both countries on the international stage. ///nCa, 23 May 2025 (based on materials from the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan)