Yesterday, May 20, 2025, registration for participants of the XXIV Multidisciplinary Conference “White City Ashgabat” officially closed. This significant event, timed to coincide with the celebration of Ashgabat City Day, promises to be a unique platform for professional dialogue and the exchange of experience. The conference itself will take place very soon — on May 24 and 25. Detailed information about the event and the conference program are available on the official website: https://ashgabat-white-city.com/ru.

Scale and Representation The “White City Ashgabat” Conference is traditionally a crucial platform for demonstrating the achievements and potential of Turkmenistan’s capital. This year, the event boasts truly broad representation: delegates from 30 countries have confirmed their participation. Such extensive geographical coverage confirms the growing interest of the international community in Turkmenistan and its active role in regional and global dialogue. The forum is designed to be an effective platform for exchanging valuable experience and establishing new business contacts.

Venue and Themes The main events of the international exhibition will unfold in the pavilions of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The exposition, consisting of 150 stands, will clearly demonstrate the stages of the country’s urban planning policy implementation and the contribution of various industries to the fulfillment of state programs. Special attention will be paid to the participation of foreign companies in national projects and prospects for expanding international cooperation. Concurrently, the conference itself will take place at the “Olympia” Hotel, gathering government representatives, heads of international companies, experts, and specialists interested in Ashgabat’s development and strengthening international partnerships. High-ranking UN representatives are among the announced speakers. The conference is held in a year declared the International Year of Peace and Trust, and will take place under the motto: “Inspire, Create, Unite!” This motto emphasizes the event’s key focus on stimulating constructive interaction and achieving common goals.

Organizers and Partners Numerous organizers and partners are responsible for the high level of the event. These include: Municipality of Ashgabat city, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, the State Agency for Road Construction Management, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, and the Turkmen Energy Forum. Their joint work contributes to strengthening international ties and effectively demonstrating Turkmenistan’s investment potential.

Detailed information about the event is available on the official website: https://ashgabat-white-city.com/ru. ///nCa, 21 May 2025 (material provided by the organizers)