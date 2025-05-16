Working Meeting on the Development of the National Tuberculosis Control Plan in Turkmenistan, 2026–2030

On May 14, 2025, WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan held a meeting with the national working group on the development of the National Strategic Plan to combat Tuberculosis in Turkmenistan for the period 2026-2030. The event, held in a hybrid format, was devoted to discussing the updated draft of the National Strategic Plan to combat Tuberculosis in Turkmenistan for 2026-2030.

The meeting was attended by an expert from the WHO Regional Office for Europe, Dr. Mikhail Volik. The main objectives of the event were to present the updated version of the strategic plan, as well as to discuss the calendar schedule and subsequent measures needed to improve the effectiveness of the fight against tuberculosis in the country.

Dr. Volik emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in combating tuberculosis and assured WHO’s continued support to Turkmenistan in achieving national public health goals. /// nCa, 16 May 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)