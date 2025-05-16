Condor Energies Reports Q1 Growth and Expands Operations in Central Asia

As reported by Tipranks, Condor Energies reported a 6% increase in production and sales from its Uzbekistan operations for the first quarter of 2025.

The company also announced the purchase of its first modular LNG facility in Kazakhstan, with production expected to start in the second quarter of 2026.

Additionally, Condor secured a third natural gas allocation in Kazakhstan and was awarded a second critical minerals mining license.

Condor Energies Inc. is a Canadian-based, internationally focused energy transition company concentrating on Central Asia. The company is involved in producing natural gas and condensate in Uzbekistan and developing modular LNG facilities and critical minerals mining in Kazakhstan. /// nCa, 16 May 2025