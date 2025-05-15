Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with Deputy Minister of Culture

On 15 May 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D. Seyitmammedov met with the Deputy Minister of Culture of Georgia Mr. G. Mirtskhulava.

During the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction the dynamic growth of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation in a wide range of areas. Aspects of cultural and humanitarian relations were discussed. In this context, the role of mutual Days of Culture in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries was emphasized.

The Ambassador also noted that on the declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, a number of celebrations are planned in the country and abroad. He stressed that the Embassy is also planning to hold various events dedicated to these dates together with representatives of Georgian ministries and agencies, scientific and creative intelligentsia. The Ambassador also thanked the Georgian side for supporting and co-sponsoring the resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, which was adopted by consensus by the UN General Assembly on 21 March 2025.

The sides discussed holding joint cultural events in Turkmenistan and Georgia to mark the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

G. Mirtskhulava noted the high dynamics of cultural ties between the two countries and expressed his readiness for further active cooperation. ///nCa, 15 May 2025