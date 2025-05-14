The opening ceremony of the regional training for young diplomats and civil servants of Central Asian countries was held

On May 12, 2025, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted the opening ceremony of the regional training for young diplomats and other civil servants of Central Asian countries, as well as the II International Competition “International Relations: Culture of Peaceful Dialogue”.

The training, being held for the first time in Central Asia from 12 to 16 May of current year, is aimed to improve the professional qualities of young diplomats, develop an atmosphere of trust and strengthen partnerships between young professionals from the neighbouring countries.

The opening ceremony of the training, organized by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, the UN Country Team and the Embassies of Italy and Switzerland, was attended by the leadership and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, heads and staff members of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, young diplomats and civil servants from Central Asian countries, faculty and students, as well as participants of the II International Contest “International Relations: Culture of Peaceful Dialogue”.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Central Asia, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Turkmenistan Luigi Ferrari, as well as the head of UNFPA Office in Turkmenistan Kemal Goshliyev gave speeches at the event.

As emphasized in the speeches, in the rapidly changing world, not only professionalism but also a deep understanding of global processes is of particular importance. Training of highly qualified personnel becomes the most important factor of effective participation of states in international affairs.

The participants of the ceremony expressed confidence that this event, along with the enhancement and enrichment of knowledge, will serve to strengthen peace, stability and well-being in Central Asia and the world.

In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan is committed to supporting the development of young leaders and diplomats in Central Asia and therefore, in close cooperation with the UN, facilitates the training for young diplomats in the region, which is part of a broader effort to establish close professional ties between diplomats from the five Central Asian countries – Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. /// nCa, 14 May 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)