Turkmenistan Celebrates National Turkmen Horse Holiday

On 27 April 2025, Turkmenistan widely celebrated the National Turkmen Horse Holiday. Festive horse races were held at the International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex in Ashgabat, attended by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The celebrations at the equestrian complex were also attended by the Chairman of the Mejlis, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries, and departments, the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, the mayor of Arkadag city, heads and staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as media representatives.

Dozens of horses participated in seven races over various distances, showcasing their finest qualities.

In the first race over 1400 meters, horses competed for the prize of the country’s financial-economic complex, with the horse Babadash, owned by the Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex of the President of Turkmenistan, finishing first. Jockey: R. Agamyradov.

In the second race over 1400 meters for the prize of the oil and gas complex, the horse Goar II, owned by the State Enterprise “Forestry” of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, took the lead. Jockey: O. Amangeldiev.

In the third race over 1600 meters for the prize of the trade complex, the horse Yagmyrly, owned by the “Türkmenawtoulaglary” agency, finished first. Jockey: D. Azadov.

In the fourth race over 1600 meters for the prize of the transport and communications complex, the winner was the horse Gazanar, owned by the General Prosecutor’s Office of Turkmenistan. Jockey: third-category jockey Y. Saparov.

In the fifth race over 1600 meters, where the prize of the construction-industrial complex was contested, the horse Shagirt II from the Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex of the President of Turkmenistan finished first. Jockey: S. Charyev.

In the sixth race for the distance of 1800 meters for the prize of the agro-industrial complex, the horse Gudratlydag, owned by the State Enterprise “Forestry” of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, took the lead. Jockey: D. Berdimammedov.

The main prize of the President of Turkmenistan and the transitional Cup were awarded to the winner of the seventh race. The 1800-meter distance was first completed by the horse Bezirgen, owned by the Akhal-Teke Equestrian Complex of the President of Turkmenistan. Jockey: master jockey B. Agamyradov.

Then, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, a ceremony was held to present valuable prizes to the winners of the festive horse races, as well as the marathon and show jumping competitions held this week.

At the conclusion of the award ceremony, a carpet was gifted to the President on the occasion of the National Turkmen Horse Holiday. ///nCa, 28 April 2025