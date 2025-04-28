Almaty hosted the 6th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asia-China format

The 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia–China format convened in Almaty on 26 April 2025, bringing together the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan – Murat Nurtleu, China – Wang Yi, Kyrgyzstan – Jeenbek Kulubayev, Tajikistan – Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, and Uzbekistan – Bakhtiyor Saidov. Turkmenistan was represented at the session by its Ambassador to China, Parakhat Durdyev.

The discussions focused on bolstering political dialogue, expanding trade and economic relations, enhancing transport connectivity, jointly addressing challenges and threats, and promoting sustainable development and environmental security across the region. Participants also explored proposals aimed at refining the framework for multilateral cooperation between Central Asia and China, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and equality, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The parties underscored the necessity of adopting balanced strategies to navigate contemporary challenges and reached a consensus on steps to achieve mutually beneficial development.

The ministers expressed their commitment to holding regular meetings within this format, highlighting the significance of constant constructive dialogue in the face of global challenges, fostering stronger ties, and coordinating efforts in key areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the Foreign Ministers adopted an Information Communiqué, formalizing their shared dedication to the principles of good-neighborliness, sustainable development, and the deepening of multilateral cooperation within the Central Asia–China format.///nCa, 28 April 2025