Turkmenistan will allocate significant funds for the modernization of the construction and industrial complex and the transport network

In accordance with the “Program of socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2025”, approved in February this year, the expected volume of investments in the construction and industrial complex will exceed 3.97 billion manats in 2025, says a commentary published by the State News Agency TDH.

Currently, the construction and industrial complex is fully focused on the implementation of approved state programs aimed at housing construction, regional transformation, industrialization, and the expansion of industrial and transport infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the implementation of a significant portion of these projects has been entrusted to private companies, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the “Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments for 2025,” special attention is planned to be given to the innovative development of the construction industry and the introduction of modern digital technologies, including “smart city” and “smart home” systems.

At the same time, such important tasks as strengthening the industry’s production base, increasing its scientific and technical potential, and introducing effective forms of management are being addressed.

With a strong emphasis on enhancing the competitiveness of the domestic construction industry, significant priority is placed on expanding the production of building materials derived from local raw materials, ensuring they meet or exceed the standards of foreign equivalents.

Currently, domestic enterprises are producing and supplying a diverse range of import-substituting products to the growing domestic construction market, all adhering to international quality standards.

These products include cement, wall panels, reinforced blocks, expanded clay, precast reinforced concrete elements, ceramic bricks, facing tiles, and more.

Due to the availability of rich hydrocarbon, mineral and hydromineral raw materials, the domestic chemical industry has reached a new level.

Turkmenhimiýa State Concern is taking consistent steps to increase the number of new production facilities, reconstruct and increase the production capacities of existing specialized enterprises, introduce advanced and digital technologies.

At the same time, the development of transport infrastructure has become a strategic priority of state policy. As part of the development of international transport corridors, work is underway to expand the country’s highway network and modernize the road transport infrastructure.

In 2025, capital investments will be directed to the continuation of the construction of the Turkmenbashi–Farab and Ashgabat–Dashoguz highways, the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz bay –the border of Kazakhstan highway, the Ashgabat–Turkmenbashi highway and the implementation of other important infrastructure projects. ///nCa, 2 April 2025