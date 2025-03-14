Leadership training aimed at improving the managerial skills of civil servants held in Turkmenistan

On 11-13 March 2025, a training session on “Male and female leadership: Effectiveness in cooperation” was held in Ashgabat.

The event, which is a part of the project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing trade resilience and integration”, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Trade Center (ITC), brought together representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan.

The main purpose of the training was to develop leadership skills and communication skills, as well as improve the effectiveness of teamwork management.

A rich program was prepared for the participants, aimed at deepening their understanding of the psychology of leadership, critical thinking and the decision-making process. Through interactive discussions and introspection exercises, they identified their leadership styles and strengths, and developed strategies for growth. The program also addressed the nuances of male and female leadership, exploring their impact on organizational effectiveness and the role of inclusive governance in improving the performance of government agencies.

Practical exercises were an important element of the training, allowing participants to consolidate their theoretical knowledge and apply it in simulated work situations. Representatives of ministries and departments got acquainted with the technique of conducting public speaking, including the rules of speech structuring, aspects of interaction with the audience and improving presentation techniques.

Effective team management was a core component of the training. Participants learned practical methods for building strong communication, developing effective interaction strategies, and applying key principles of team management across diverse work scenarios. The case studies provided opportunities to practice essential leadership skills, including motivation, delegation, and conflict resolution, in the context of common team challenges.

This training became an important stage in improving the training of government officials in the field of management, as well as the development of gender-sensitive leadership skills. By enhancing their managerial and communication skills, the program will contribute to improved work efficiency and the achievement of organizational goals.

About the project

The International Trade Center (ITC) is implementing a four-year technical assistance project in Turkmenistan “Turkmenistan: Enhancing trade resilience and integration, funded by the European Union (EU). The project aims to contribute to the economic development of Turkmenistan, as well as to strengthen trade relations between the EU and Turkmenistan. This will be achieved by increasing competitiveness in trade through improving the business climate. The project aims to promote international economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and its participation in regional and global trade. ///nCa, 14 March 2025