Turkmenistan and Georgia signed an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

On 7 March 2025, following expanded negotiations between members of the Governments of Turkmenistan and Georgia, which took place during the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, an agreement was signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Georgia on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

According to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, the document forms the legal basis for further practical cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries.

The Agreement envisages exchanging experience on a wide range of issues, including:

• Combating customs offenses and smuggling;

• electronic exchange of information on goods and vehicles transported across the border;

• cooperation in the field of customs statistics data analysis;

• customs risk management. ///nCa, 10 March 2025