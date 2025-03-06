TEIF 2025: Global Partnership, Investment, and Development

The International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), scheduled to take place on 23-24 April this year, is attracting growing attention from representatives and leaders of major international organisations and intergovernmental bodies.

Among the confirmed speakers at the conference are Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Atsuko Hirose, Secretary General of the Energy Charter, Valérie Ducrot, Executive Director of the Global Gas Centre (GGC), and other distinguished figures. The confirmed participation of such high-profile speakers highlights the significant potential of the forthcoming event. Hosting the forum in Kuala Lumpur, a rapidly developing economic hub in Southeast Asia, will provide a constructive platform for discussions focused on attracting investment from the region into Turkmenistan’s economy.

TEIF 2025, dedicated to the development of the energy sector and the attraction of investment in Turkmenistan, has also received support from global energy companies operating in the country. Petronas has joined as the Premier Partner, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the energy sector in both Turkmenistan and Malaysia. The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which has been implementing large-scale oil and gas projects in Turkmenistan for decades, has become a Platinum Partner of the forum. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering Ltd., with extensive experience across various sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, has taken on the role of Silver Partner.

The increasing number of companies planning to participate underscores the sustained interest of the international business community in Turkmenistan as a promising investment destination. During TEIF 2025, participants will discuss new industry projects, sustainability issues, and prospects for international cooperation. The forum will serve as a key platform for establishing mutually beneficial partnerships based on Turkmenistan’s investment policies and sustainable development strategy. This strengthens the confidence of international investors and opens up new opportunities in the rapidly evolving global financial and economic landscape – particularly significant in the International Year of Peace and Trust.

TEIF 2025 has also drawn the attention of leading global and regional media outlets. In addition to coverage by Turkmenistan’s key media, the forum will receive information support from renowned industry publications such as S&P Global Platts, the Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC), and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Kuala Lumpur Section In addition, the forum’s global media partners include NewsBase, Argus, The Edge, Interfax, Natural Gas World, TRT, Bernama, and Investor Beyond. These media outlets ensure the prompt dissemination of information about the event to the international business audience, providing in-depth reports directly from the scene and reaching a wide global readership. Undoubtedly, the collaboration of global experts and oil and gas companies at the forum will lead to concrete proposals, investment agreements, and significant economic decisions that will serve as valuable content for international media coverage.

The significance of TEIF 2025 not only for Turkmenistan but also for the global energy market in light of shifting dynamics was reaffirmed at recent energy forums in London. Participants of International Energy Week, organised by S&P Global Platts, an intellectual partner of the event, expressed their support for the upcoming forum. In this context, it was noted that initiatives such as the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), the International Scientific Conference (TESC 2025), and the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2025) will further strengthen international cooperation and contribute to economic prosperity through production collaboration and investment.

To date, over 130 delegates from 21 countries, representing leading public and private sector companies, international organisations, and expert communities across various economic fields, have confirmed their participation in the forum.

Registration for the event remains open until 15 April 2025. More detailed information about the forum can be found on the official website of TEIF 2025.///nCa, 6 March 2025 (the material was provided by TEIF 2025 Organizers)