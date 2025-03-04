Qatar Chamber hosts trade delegation from Turkmenistan

Qatar Chamber has hosted a trade delegation from the Republic of Turkmenistan, led by Kemal Kutlyyev, the head of the Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Foreign Economic Analytics & Information Department.

Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sharbak al-Mansouri received the delegation, which included representatives from 10 Turkmen companies operating in various sectors, including food, greenhouses, agriculture, fertilisers, livestock, and consulting.

The meeting focused on promoting co-operation between both chambers, strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations, and exploring the investment climate and available opportunities in both countries. It also highlighted potential areas of co-operation between Qatari and Turkmen companies and the vital role of the private sector in expanding trade exchange.

In his remarks, al-Mansouri highlighted the close ties between Qatar and Turkmenistan and the shared desire of their business communities to expand trade and economic relations. He emphasised that both countries offer attractive investment climates conducive to establishing strategic trade partnerships that serve mutual interests.

He further noted the keen interest of Qatari business owners in exploring investment opportunities in Turkmenistan in sectors such as tourism, sports, real estate, agriculture, and food. He also reaffirmed Qatar Chamber’s commitment to supporting Turkmen companies seeking to invest in Qatar by providing market data and insights into available investment opportunities.

For his part, Kutlyyev emphasised that the leadership of both friendly nations is keen on developing trade relations, stressing the private sector’s key role in translating these initiatives into joint economic projects and strategic alliances. He noted that the Qatari market is promising, and there are a host of significant opportunities for both sides.

He pointed out that the delegation represents companies operating in various sectors, including food and beverages, agriculture, livestock, and legal consultancy, among others.

“The visit aimed to explore avenues for co-operation between businesses in both countries and to discuss ways to enhance collaboration and activate the MoU signed between the two chambers to support the private sector,” he added.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation delivered presentations on the textile industry and handmade carpets. The Ministry of Textiles Industry of Turkmenistan highlighted the sector’s strength, showcasing 60 factories specialising in the manufacture of a wide range of textiles from natural cotton.

The delegation expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Qatari side and export Turkmen products to the Qatari market, ensuring the highest quality standards at competitive prices. ///cross-post from Qatar Chamber, 4 March 2025