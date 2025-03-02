QazaqGaz and Turkmengaz discussed gas imports and joint exploration projects

Chairman of the Board of the Kazakh National Company “QazaqGaz” Sanjar Zharkeshov and the Minister of State of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz” Maksat Babayev held a working meeting in Ashgabat, according to a message from QazaqGaz on social networks.

During the meeting, the participants agreed to intensify the work of the joint expert group. In particular, the parties discussed the import of Turkmen gas, as well as the progress of projects in the field of exploration.



This meeting built upon strategic agreements established at the highest levels. Both delegations emphasized the significance of Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan cooperation, including the partnership between Turkmengaz and QazaqGaz.

Last October, QazaqGaz and Turkmengaz signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in the development of the gas industry. After the signing, Zharkeshov stated that it was focused on three areas: the development of the resource base, geological exploration and participation of QazaqGaz in gas fields in Turkmenistan (including the Galkynysh field), main gas pipelines (including the TAPI project), and the import of commercial gas from Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 2 March 2025