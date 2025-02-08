UNDP concludes multi-sectoral dialogues on climate change adaptation in Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) / Green Climate Fund (GCF) project, ‘Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan,’ implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, has concluded a series of dialogues on climate change adaptation, bringing together representatives from government agencies, the private sector, academia, and civil society organizations.

The dialogues, organized in collaboration with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, took place from December 2022 to February 2025. They provided a vital platform for stakeholders to exchange insights and align efforts in addressing climate adaptation challenges. Key discussions focused on policy integration, climate financing and insurance mechanisms, sustainable business practices, and community-led adaptation initiatives.

The aim was to foster collaboration, share best practices, and identify strategic pathways to enhance resilience in the face of climate challenges.

The platform successfully achieved its key outcomes, including strengthening partnerships between the government, private sector, and civil society to boost climate resilience; developing actionable strategies for climate adaptation policies and investments; identifying funding opportunities and innovative solutions for business communities; and fostering commitment to ongoing engagement and knowledge-sharing to sustain momentum beyond the dialogues.

At a final dialogue held at the UN Building on 6 February 2025, participants discussed intersectoral cooperation for climate change adaptation in Turkmenistan’s agricultural regions. They reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration, and the insights gained will inform future climate policies and initiatives. ///nCa, 8 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)