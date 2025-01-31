Progress in developing Turkmenistan’s health laboratory services discussed

On 31 January 2025, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT) with the support from the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan organized a meeting to discuss the implementation progress of the national policy and operational planning for the development of health sector laboratory services. The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of the “Operational Plan for the Development of the Laboratory Service of the Health Sector of Turkmenistan for the period 2022-2024” and the development of a new action plan to strengthen the capacity of the national health sector laboratory service.

The gathering brought together the members of the National Working Group from the MoHMIT, the Main State Service “Turkmenstandartlary, the State Reference Center of Turkmenistan, the State Veterinary Service and medical workers from Arkadag, Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap, and Mary.

During the meeting the participants engaged in discussions and collaborative sessions to contribute to the ongoing improvement of laboratory services in Turkmenistan. They were involved in assessing the implementation progress of the “Operational Plan for the Development of the Laboratory Service of the Health Sector of Turkmenistan for the period 2022-2024” and initiating the development of a new draft of the Operational Plan. This new plan will build upon the achievements of the current plan and outline strategic priorities for the coming years.

The event was held with the support of the project “Prevention, Preparedness and Response to pandemics within the One Health approach in Central Asia.”

The WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan reaffirms its commitment to supporting Turkmenistan in strengthening its health system and ensuring access to quality laboratory services for all. ///nCa, 31 January 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)