The National Coordination Meeting on the project “Central Asia Pandemic Preparedness and Response through the One Health approach” was held in Ashgabat

In order to promote health, economic stability, social development, and environmental sustainability, the Central Asian countries are cooperating to enhance their capacity to prepare for and respond to pandemics and epidemics.

The Central Asian countries are working together to implement the One Health approach in the field of pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) with the support of the Four-Party One Health Alliance. The alliance includes organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Bank (WB) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The main objective of the Pandemic Fund (PF) project, which will be implemented in Central Asian countries, is to strengthen and improve veterinary, environmental and medical systems involved in managing PPR during pandemics. In addition, it helps strengthen the long-term capacity of Central Asian countries, which, in turn, increases their PPR and reduces the impact of future pandemics.

On January 28, 2025, the implementing agencies held an annual National Coordination Meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The meeting fostered a dialogue between representatives from international organizations such as the WHO, FAO, UNEP, WB, and government ministries including the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the State Veterinary Service, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

The meeting focused on reviewing project progress, enhancing coordination among stakeholders, sharing experiences and challenges, and identifying key action points to advance One Health initiatives in the region. ///nCa, 30 January 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)

 

