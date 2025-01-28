A trilateral meeting on the TAP-500 transmission line project held in Kabul

On 27 January 2025, the inaugural trilateral meeting of representatives of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Çalık Holding was held in Kabul, dedicated to the launch of the operational phase of the large-scale TAP-500 power transmission line project connecting Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. This was reported by the Afghan media outlets.

Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement on holding regular meetings between technical committees and the secretariat to formalize agreements and strategic plans for executing the TAP-500 project.

The Afghan delegation, representing the state-owned power company DABS and the Ministry of Water and Energy, emphasized the country’s commitment to regional connectivity. The CASA-1000 and TAP-500 projects aimed at strengthening the energy integration of the region were mentioned as an example.

Abdul Bari Omar, Chief Executive Officer of DABS, also held a separate meeting with the Head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Myrat Artykov, and a representative of Çalık Holding.

Omar assured the Turkmen partners of the completion of the initial stages of this major project in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussions, Abdul Bari Omar expressed gratitude to Çalık Holding for its contribution to the construction of TAP facilities and the organization of technical training. The Turkish company plays a key role in ensuring the effective implementation of the project.///nCa, 28 January 2025