Bouygues confirmed its interest in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Martin Bouygues, the head of the French Bouygues Group of Companies, during his visit to the Principality of Monaco.

Martin Bouygues expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and noted that it is a great honor for the Bouygues to cooperate with Turkmenistan and participate in large-scale projects, especially in the transformation of the architectural appearance of Ashgabat. He also conveyed warm greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in turn, conveyed greetings on behalf of the head of state to Martin Bouygues. He noted that the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with large foreign companies is one of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic strategy. The Bouygues company was named a long-standing and reliable business partner of Turkmenistan.

Martin Bouygues noted that the company has always been guided by Arkadag’s advice and suggestions in implementing world-class projects in Turkmenistan. In this context, he confirmed his interest in further strengthening his position in the Turkmen market.

The National Leader highly appreciated the activities of the French company and expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to deepen cooperation. It was emphasized that Ashgabat is rapidly developing and strengthening its position as a center of regional and global cooperation.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty stressed that a harmonious combination of advanced architectural, engineering and technical developments and the best principles of national architecture, creativity, innovative technologies, strict observance of environmental safety standards are important aspects of the large-scale urban development program being implemented in Turkmenistan. Moreover, the quality level and commissioning of facilities on time are the primary requirements.

During the meeting, the National Leader expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in cooperation in the field of digital systems and readiness to consider the proposals of the Bouygues company.

Martin Bouygues assured that his company will continue to take a responsible approach to its partnership obligations and will make every effort to successfully implement its trusted projects.///nCa, 22 January 2025