Applications for the GoViral75 Young Leaders Program are open in Central Asia

Applications for the GoViral75: Emerging Leaders Fellowship program for young leaders from Central Asia have been accepted as part of the GoViral project. The program is aimed at supporting youth initiatives in the fields of media, business, culture and technology in order to strengthen cooperation between the countries of the region.

The Emerging Leaders Fellowship provides business and design thinking sessions, skills development workshops, a series of festivals in all Central Asian countries, a regional forum, and mentoring support throughout the program.

Young activists from Central Asian countries aged 18-35 who have experience or current activity in the fields of media, business, culture, technology and human rights can apply. Mini-grants for the best projects are also provided: 10 nominations for the implementation of business ideas, 8 for the implementation of creative projects, and 5 grants for the development of media projects.

Applications are accepted until January 25, 2025 (23:59 GMT +5). You can fill out the form by following the link (https://forms.gle/zA9688r5rSZRdSLy7 ).

The GoViral project has been operating in Turkmenistan for the 4th year. The Regional Platform is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State and is supported by the United States diplomatic missions in Central Asian countries. The project is aimed at developing social innovations and promoting business, media, culture and technology sectors. More information about the project can be found on the social network page (https://www.instagram.com/goviral.ca?igsh=MTB0ZmdydGQxdG9xeQ==   ). ///material provided by Club Ambassadors Coordinator, Technovation Girls Turkmenistan, 14 January 2025

 

 

